‘Prolly Talking Abt Oprah’: Ice Cube’s Son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Claims He ‘Declined’ a Role In a Movie Funded By Someone Who Once Disrespected His Father

O’Shea Jackson Jr. caused quite a stir on social media after revealing he once turned down an acting role in solidarity with his father, Ice Cube.

The 32-year-old revealed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, after responding to a post asking, “What’s the quickest you’ve ever quit a job??”

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (left) appears on “Conan” with his father Ice Cube (right). (Photo: Team Coco / YouTube)

Jackson replied, noting that he was hired for a movie role after the audition but quit shortly after learning that someone who had once disrespected his father was funding the project. He said it all happened within a week, but he did not specify what role he turned down or who the individual(s) were.

“I had auditioned for a role and got it. Met with the director who I was super excited to work with,” noted Jackson.

“And then when I found out who was funding the film, I declined the role. The person had been disrespectful to my father throughout his career. And I refused to work for them. Whole process was about a week.”

Fans on social media saluted O’Shea for showing “integrity,” and staying loyal to his family. ome wondered which role Jackson turned down while others gave Jackson props for staying loyal to his family.

“Name drop so i know what movies not to watch,” replied one fan.

“Good to see a child of celebrity being Loyal to their father,” noted another.

“Stand on it,” said a third.

One individual speculated that O’Shea was talking about Oprah, whom Cube recently called out during an interview with right-wing host Tucker Carlson.

“If you all are old enough then you’d know that he’s prolly talking abt Oprah,” they wrote.

Last month, the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper claimed that Oprah previously “excluded” him from her talk show, despite the show promoting his projects.

“I had a movie called ‘Barbershop’ where I wasn’t invited to participate with the cast, I produced a show called ‘Black/White’ … and once again they had the whole cast on and I wasn’t invited,” said Cube.

O’Shea has a history of standing up for his family, most notably when rapper Logic recreated Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day.” His song’s lyrics mention Ice Cube’s wife, Kimberly Woodruff, who he was dating when the song was written. He took issue with Logic mentioning his mother when he rapped the line, “I got a beep from Kim, and she can f—k all night.”

“I respect logic. I think he can rap,” wrote Jackson. “And that’s all I really need. But bruh….if if ever hear you sing about my mother again… it’s gone be a misunderstanding lmaoooo.”

Jackson portrayed his father in F. Gary Gray’s 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton” after playing a small role in Cube’s movie “The Janky Promoters.” He went on to land several acting roles on his own in “Den of Thieves,” “Just Mercy,” “Long Shot,” and “Cocaine Bear,” to name a few. He currently stars in the AppleTV+ series “Swagger.”

