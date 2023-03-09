‘If I Ever Hear You Sing About My Mom Again’: O’Shea Jackson Sends Logic a Warning for Mentioning His Mother In a Cover of Ice Cube’s Song

The son of Ice Cube, O’Shea Jackson Jr., called out rapper Logic after he shared a cover of one of his father’s hit songs.

Logic covered Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” as a slow jam, and the video has been viewed more than 3 million times on Twitter.

His version drew the attention of Jackson, who advised Logic to find some business and joked the rapper should leave his mother’s name out of his mouth. Lyrics to the original song references Jackson’s mom and Cube’s wife, Kimberly Woodruff. “I got a beep from Kim, and she can f—k all night.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (left) did not approve of a version of his father’s song “It Was a Good Day” recently performed by rapper Logic (right). (Photos: @OsheaJacksonJr/Twitter)

Jackson shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “I respect logic. I think he can rap. And that’s all I really need. But bruh….if if ever hear you sing about my mother again… it’s gone be a misunderstanding lmaoooo.”

After one Twitter user noted that Logic had only sang the lyrics as they were written, Jackson clapped back, “It’s because he saaang it lol.”

One fan suggested that the rapper apologize, and Jackson replied, “Lmao for real. I forgot he had Twitter when I met him at katsuya he didn’t carry a cell phone on him. But bruh not my moms.”

The post went left after one user replied, “You the ja Morant of actors…you ain’t about it,” which prompted Jackson to respond with, “I ever claim to be in a gang. I [n]ever post me with a gun. Did I ever say I was ‘in the trenches?’ No? The[n] shut yo ass up. And Just keep following for the entertainment then.”

One Twitter user with the initials D.K. Brown told Jackson to chill, to which he agreed, “You right DK my fault bro.” After one person noted that hearing Logic sing the lyric with Kim’s name made him cringe, Jackson added, “Bruh it made you cringe and that’s not yo moms. Lmfaooooo.”

Other folks on social media had a problem with the rapper’s use of the N-word. The rapper is biracial, but some Twitter users assumed he is white as he was called out for dropping the word during his cover. “Did he say n—a,” asked one person.

After being told Logic is biracial, rapper Luckyiam demanded proof. “I need to see some pics/documents at this point. Certification,” he wrote.

Another added, “Stopped listening as soon as he said the N-word. I don’t care if he’s mixed, the aesthics are awful. This how folks get too comfortable.”

One person defended Logic and wrote, “Logic is half black why are y’all trippin. DJ Drama be saying it but there’s no problems,” prompting one person to reply, “Who tf is that?”

Logic has not yet responded to Jackson’s tweet.