‘The Definition of a Free, Fearless Black Man ‘: Diddy Shares Touching Tribute to His Beloved ‘Mentor’ Clarence Avant Following His Death at 92

Clarance Avant passed away at the age of 92 at his home in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, and Sean Diddy Combs recently shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram to the man once known as “The Black Godfather.”

Avant was an executive behind some of the greatest musicians of all time and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2020. Diddy shared a picture of himself, rapper Jay-Z and Avant at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch that same year. In addition to the second picture of him giving Avant a hug during a banquet, the music mogul wrote a touching tribute about what Avant meant to him.

(From left) Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Diddy at the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch. (Photo: @diddy / Instagram)

“Clarence Avant was the definition of a free, fearless Black man,” Diddy’s tribute began. “He never allowed any level of adversity or limitation stop him from paving his own path and advocating for Black creators to be valued and respected at the highest level.

“He was a very successful record executive, entrepreneur, and dealmaker. But more importantly, he was the most trusted and reliable relationship anyone could have,” he added.

Diddy went on to note that Avant “shattered stereotypes.”

“There wasn’t a problem he couldn’t solve, an answer he couldn’t find, or a resource he wasn’t willing to share. He kicked down doors, shattered stereotypes, and showed all of us aspiring leaders that nothing is more important than impact. [Clarence] Avant was the definition of leading by example and lifting your people up with you.

“He was never selfish with information. He wanted to see us all win and would stand with us in the fight. He was more than someone I looked up to, he became one of my most beloved mentors and friends who taught me how to always show up.”

“Clarence Avant always answered the call. We will forever honor his legacy, cherish the memories, and continue to remind the world of his story.”

Avant’s life was recently documented in the Netflix movie, “The Black Godfather” by filmmaker Reginald Hudlin. The list of notable figures who spoke about Avant in the documentary includes two former presidents, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton, as well as numerous people from the entertainment industry, including Diddy, Quincy Jones, and Clive Davis, just to name a few.

His death comes nearly two years after the brutal murder of his wife, Jacqueline Avant, on Dec. 1, 2021. Mrs. Avant was murdered in her Trusdale Estates home after a burglar broke into their home in Beverly Hills

The 81-year-old surprised the man, who shot her in the back as she tried to get away. The burglar was later identified as Aariel Maynor.

Maynor also shot at Avant’s security guard and was caught after he shot himself in the foot accidentally. Maynor was convicted and sentenced to three life terms in prison.

“The Black Godfather” is currently available on Netflix.

