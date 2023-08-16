‘I Got News for You, MTG’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests That Fani Willis Should Target Rapists, Not Trump; Social Media Says the Fulton County DA Is on the Right Path

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis should target rapists instead of former president Donald Trump — and social media instantly chimed in.

Greene made the comments during an interview on NewsMax’s “Robb Schmitt Tonight” on Tuesday. It comes after Trump and 18 of his allies were charged in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

“Fani Willis should be going after murderers, rapists, car thefts,” she emphasized on the program. Social media poured cold water on Greene’s remarks, insinuating that Willis is on the right path.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene just stated that Fani Willis shouldn’t pursue Trump, she should be ‘going after rapists’. Whelp, have I got news for you, MTG,” one user wrote.

E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of rape in an incident that occurred at a luxury New York department store in the mid-’90s. Earlier this year, a grand jury found the former president liable for sexually abusing and defaming her — more specifically after he publicly shot down her allegation, CNBC reported. Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

More recently, federal judge Lewis Kaplan blocked Trump’s counter lawsuit he filed against the writer after she did a televised interview implying that he raped her, according to NPR. Kaplan, who also denied Trump’s request for a new trial, reportedly said that her statement was “substantially true.”

