‘Even Your Shadow Looks Bigger Then You’: Fans Joke About Kevin Hart’s Height After He Drops New Photos from Anniversary Trip with Wife Eniko

Kevin Hart gave fans an inside look into his seven-year wedding anniversary trip with his wife, Eniko Hart. However, the sweet photo “dump” has fans poking fun at the comedian’s height.

For their romantic vacation, the couple traveled to a tropical island, according to images the “Jumanji” actor shared on his Instagram page. He can be seen relaxing on the beach with his wife by his side. He also uploaded a few solo shots of himself that feature him sitting and standing on the beach’s shoreline.

Kevin Hart’s photo dump goes left when fans zoom in on his height. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

“Dump…. #Harts #IslandDave,” Hart captioned his upload.

As of this writing, the 44-year-old’s photo attained more than 183,000 likes with over 700 comments.

While many supporters noted how good the couple looked, Hart couldn’t escape messages centered around his most noticeable feature.

“You’re a short little man.”



“Even your shadow looks bigger then you.”

“Kevin the last pic looks like somebody drop a tootsie roll on that beach.”

Nevertheless, the majority of the comments wanted to know the exact location of their tropical destination.

“Wait but what island?? I wanna add it to my bucket list.”

“Where the h–-l y’all at?”

Eniko also shared a few photos of her and Hart on her own Instagram page. The model’s recent upload featured three selfies of the pair smiling while hugged up on what looked like an outdoor couch.

“ – Doing what lovers do! it’s a bmore/philly love thang.. happy anniversary mi amor! 8.13.16,” Eniko’s caption read.

Eniko and Kevin Hart celebrate their anniversary with Fireboy DML's Peru. pic.twitter.com/mknbiLd5el — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 13, 2022

Though they have only been married for seven years, Eniko and Hart have been in each other’s lives since 2009.

They made their first public appearance in 2011, after the “Hart to Heart” star’s divorce from his first wife, Torrei Hart, was finalized.

In 2017, the couple gave birth to their first child together, Kenzo Kash Hart, and in 2020 they welcomed a daughter, Kaori. Hart also has two children from his previous marriage; an 18-year-old daughter, Heaven, and a 15-year-old son, Hendrix.

While Hart and Eniko frequently share sweet moments with each other online, they have faced some major hardships, one of which included infidelity on the actor’s part.

During the 38-year-old’s pregnancy with their son, rumors about Hart cheating spread throughout Hollywood. A video obtained by TMZ apparently shows the “Ride Along” actor cozying up with a mystery woman. Another clip purported to depict Hart showed two people having sex.

In a 2021 episode of “Red Table Talk,” Hart reflected on his past mistakes, saying the cheating scandal, as well as the public drama with his ex-wife, caused him to develop tougher skin.

However, it appears that Hart and Eniko are moving forward happily, as they recently celebrated his birthday in Las Vegas, followed by a trip to a safari in Rwanda.

