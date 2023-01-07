‘She’s Almost Taller Than Him’: Fans Joke about Kevin Hart’s Height After He Drops Adorable Photo with His Youngest Daughter

One of Kevin Hart’s most noticeable features is his height, a physical attribute fans made sure to poke fun at after he uploaded a sweet photo of himself next to his 2-year-old daughter, Kaori Mai Hart.

Hart’s picture featured him in a beige hoodie with sweatpants and Alexander McQueen sneakers on as he held his daughter’s hand, who showed nothing but teeth as she grinned in her teal sweatsuit set.

Kaori Mai and Kevin Hart (Photo: @Kevinhart4real/Instagram)

“Daddy’s Little Girl #Harts,” the stand-up comedian wrote as his caption.

Hart’s photo received over 120,000 likes, with over 1,100 comments. While most comments centered on how adorable Kaori Mari looked, many fans found amusement in Hart finally standing next to someone he’s taller than.

“Now Kevin is feeling like Dwayne Johnson next to his daughter’s side”



“You’ve never looked taller”



“Must be nice being taller for once!”

Many fans even jokingly urged Hart to watch out, for his daughter seems to be growing taller than him as the days go by.

“She’s almost taller than him!”

“She’s looking taller than you already [laughing emoji]”



Kaori Mai Hart was born on Sept. 29, 2020, to Hart and his second wife, model Eniko Hart. The couple also share a son, 5-year-old Kenzo Kash Hart.

In addition to Kenzo and Kaori, the “Jumanji” actor also has two other children, a 17-year-old daughter named Heaven Hart and a 15-year-old son named Hendrix Hart.

Hart shares his two oldest children with ex-wife Torrei Hart. The former couple got married May 22, 2003, and were married for seven years before calling it quits in 2010, their divorce finalized on Nov. 13, 2011.

Torrei blamed their break-up on infidelity and even accused Hart of cheating on her with his now-wife Eniko, whom he wed in 2016 after dating her for seven years, which does in fact overlap his relationship with Torrei.

While merging families was an obstacle in the past, Hart recently discussed improvements he and Torrei seemingly have made.

In a 2022 episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” Hart explained how he and Torrei were able to finally come together to be cordial, stating that the kids were a main reason as to why.

“To the world of raising kids, you gotta realize that ain’t got nothing to do with the s–t that we had,” he explained.

“Through the years we’ve gotten better. We’ve become friends, right?”

Although it may have taken some time for everyone to get along, this blended family finally seems to be on the right track.