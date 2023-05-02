‘Handsome Young Men In the Making’: Tisha Campbell Shares Throwback Photo with Her Two Sons, Fans Are Shocked at How Much They’ve Grown

Tisha Campbell fans are still mistaking her sons, especially her oldest, for her ex-husband, Duane Martin.

The couple, who were married for more than 20 years, divorced in 2020 after a contentious and drawn-out two-year process. During the relationship, they welcomed two children together, Xen and Ezekiel, who are now 21 and 13, respectively.

Tisha Campbell and her two sons, Xen and Ezekiel Martin. (Photo: @tishacampbellmartin/Instagram.)

The “Martin” show actress no longer has the former New York University basketball player by her side, but she does have his likeness in Xen and Ezekiel.

In a throwback photo of herself and her sons, whom she refers to as “my men,” fans could not help but take notice of their striking resemblance to their dad.

“They are their daddy twin” and “Looking just like his daddy,” read two comments. A third person wrote, “Gosh the oldest is his father’s twin.” Other fans, however, were smitten by the bond shared between Xen, Ezekiel, and the “Uncoupled” star.

In the photo, Campbell is shown leaning on her older son as he wraps one arm around her shoulder. Ezekiel is observed with a wide smile across his face as she stretches his arms to embrace both his big brother and his mom.

“Two kings loving their queen,” wrote one person. A second comment read, “This picture says I love my momma.” And several others remarked that they could not believe how fast the young men had grown up. Those comments include:

“Wow they are both grown up now tisha.”

“Handsome young men in the making.”

Duane Martin really left Tisha Campbell with $7 to her name… pic.twitter.com/UP1rhNqeAk — ꜰʀᴀɴᴄɪsᴄᴏ ᴏᴄᴇ́ᴀɴᴏ (@IMNOTK3VIN) December 10, 2020

In a 2020 Instagram post, Campbell gushed over her firstborn being accepted into his dream college: Moorpark College in California.

“He didn’t wait for anyone to help him. He didn’t wait for us to help him and when someone said he’d never get in — He applied anyway,” she wrote. The 21-year-old was diagnosed with autism when he was 18 months old.

Despite the disorder that can affect a person’s ability to learn and interact with the world around them, Xen has continued to excel and make his mother proud. He has wanted to become an animal conservationist since the age of 8. Last year, he came one step closer to living out his dream.

“I will be researching butterflies,” Xen said in an August 2022 Instagram post shared by Campbell. She excitedly noted how proud she was of the young man, whose in-the-field gig is supervised by one of his professors.

As for the romantic partner in her life, Campbell has previously stated she is single and not looking.