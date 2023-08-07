‘Sticking Her Nose In Black Folks’ Business…’: Fans Say Jennifer Anniston Owes Jamie Foxx an Apology After She ‘Weaponized’ His ‘Fake Friends’ Post with ‘Ignorant’ Claims of Anti-Semitism  

Jennifer Aniston may have starred on “Friends,” but Jamie Foxx fans say her perceived attempt to tarnish his reputation makes it abundantly clear that she is a foe.

Foxx is still on the mend after experiencing a health complication in April. In recent weeks the star has been spotted in public as well as made his return to social media. However, on Aug. 4, the actor shared a cryptic post about betrayal on his Instagram account.

Jamie Foxx fans say Jennifer Anniston owes him an apology for blindly connecting his “Fake Friends” post to claims of anti-Semitism. (Photos :@Iamjamiefoxx/Instagram; @Jenniferanniston/Instagram)

He wrote, “THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS… WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove.” At the time there was no context in regards to who the disloyal friend could be or any details about what prompted him to share the post.

Still, the cryptic message was thrust into an unexpected controversy when Aniston positioned it as being problematic in an attempt to defend herself on social media.

The actress seemingly engaged with an Instagram account that shared a screenshot of Foxx’s post along with the following caption: “Actor Jamie Foxx posts horrifically antisemitic message to his 16.7 million followers.”

In her Instagram Story, Aniston posted a photo of the anti-Semitism claim. She also wrote, “This really makes me sick. I did not “like” this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

A dogpile of like-minded people attempted to criticize the Oscar winner for speaking ill of the Jewish community. Hours into the frenzy, Foxx deleted his post and issued a statement to clarify the intent of his cryptic post.

He issued an apology to the Jewish community and anyone offended to the deleted message. “I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with “they” not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone,” he said.

His supporters were outspoken with remarks like, “-_- I’m so confused.. it’s so clear what you were saying” and “Black people have been using this phrase for years. It has nothing literally zero to do about our Jewish brothers and sisters!”

Hundreds of other comments expressed disdain for Aniston, with countless people stating that she was the person in the wrong. “She knows very well how her “tears” can be weaponized against Black people. Now that you know what the post was about, APOLOGIZE for jumping to conclusions! #fakefriends,” tweeted one person.

Another person wrote, “…she was quick to throw Jaime under the bus but hasn’t said a peep about the outrage Blk folks feel from her insensitive ignorant behavior. That arrogant silence speaks volumes.”

A third said, “Nah Jennifer Aniston owes the Black Community an apology Cus she knows how damaging her accusations can be to a black man’s career and life. Call Rev Al Sharpton and break Jesse Jackson out the nursing home cus it’s time to Ride! And/or Roll!!!”

Aniston has disabled her Instagram comments in the wake of being slammed for sparking the polarizing controversy. Foxx, on the other hand, has shared supportive posts from his peers.