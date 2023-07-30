Vanessa Williams Says She Won’t Get Plastic Surgery or Fillers In Her Face Weeks After Fans Call Her Out for Looking Different Without Makeup

Vanessa Williams, the first Black Miss America and a Grammy-nominated artist said recently that at 60 years old she doesn’t plan on getting plastic surgery.

During an exclusive interview with Page Six, Williams said that she is not interested in having any plastic surgical tweaks done to her face … at least “not yet.”

She said she was OK with botoxing but not getting anything that will alter her looks.

“I don’t want to look like somebody else,” she said, adding, “I don’t do fillers.”

After images of the multi-talented beauty were released, many on social media said they didn’t think she looked like herself.

One person tweeted, “Whoa. A. Didn’t even recognize this as Vanessa Williams—who is among the most beautiful women on earth. B. This is a white woman.”

Whoa.



A. Didn’t even recognize this as Vanessa Williams—who is among the most beautiful women on earth.



B. This is a white woman. https://t.co/Ic86zXVX9x — Corey Rosenberg (@HeyImCoreyR) July 29, 2023

While plastic surgery may be a common choice for aging Hollywood stars, Williams made it clear that she is hesitant about going under the knife. She views surgery as an absolute last option. Instead, she leans towards non-invasive treatments as her preferred approach.

She said she just doesn’t “want to do it,” and explained there are reasons why she shouldn’t have to.

“The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there’s a machine for anything,” Williams continued to break down. “I just got it a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma and it’s like a total package facial.”

Instead, the actor said she wanted to work out as a way to maintain her healthy appearance. For the “Save the Best for Last” recording artist it was a “goal” of hers.

“I turned 60 in March and I’m like, ‘Damn it. I’m going to get in shape. I’m going to eat right. I’m going to work my a- – off,’” she said.

Williams has committed to kickboxing and weight-lifting every other day.

It is working out for her.

At the opening night of “The Cottage” on July 24 in New York City, paparazzi caught a stunning gypsy in a glamorous fuschia pink/Barbicore gown, tropical-print peep-toe heels, and a pink crocodile embossed handbag.

The fashionable diva, though not part of the cast, showed support for her fellow actors, having graced the Broadway stage multiple times before. In 2002, she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for “Into the Woods.”

WWD covered the event, capturing her stylish ensemble but also snapping the gorgeous beat mug — proving that she doesn’t need the nip tuck to keep her fans fanning.