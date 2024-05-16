‘Sit Your A— Down Somewhere, Bro’: Cam Newton Puts Chiefs Rookie Rashee Rice In Check as ‘Reckless’ Behavior Sparks Suspension Rumors

Former NFL star Cam Newton is offering words of wisdom to Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice following weeks of off-the-field issues that could lead to a possible suspension.

Rice has been on the police’s radar in the months since he fled the scene of a multi-vehicle car crash in Dallas on March 30.

Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini Urus, was going 119 mph before causing the collision that injured seven. An arrest warrant was issued on April 10, and Rice turned himself in to authorities the following day.

Cam Newton puts Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice in check following his ‘Reckless’ Behavior, sparking suspension rumors. (Photos: @CameronNewton / X ; @doub11e_r / Instagram)

Then, on May 6, a male photographer accused Rice of assaulting him at a Dallas nightclub. Although authorities confirm that the victim in the alleged assault was taken to the hospital, the nightclub owner says a review of surveillance footage does not confirm an incident took place.

A report on May 10 involving Rice’s college behavior could possibly send the Chiefs over the edge. While at SMU, multiple teams allegedly learned during the pre-draft process that Rice was involved in an incident where he fired gunshots into an empty vehicle owned by SMU basketball player Kendric Davis because he believed they were seeing the same girl. The incident went previously unreported and, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs could be considering this incident as part of their justification to hand down a multi-game suspension.

“The league is certainly looking into it, and it certainly sounds like the Chiefs are bracing for a multi-game suspension for Rashee Rice, and it doesn’t look like he’s going to be a part of that start of the season, that opening night game against the Baltimore Ravens,” said Schefter.

Cam Newton questioned the 24-year-old second-year player’s decision-making during the May 16 edition of his “4th & 1 with Cam Newton” podcast and suggested that Rice use his current legal trouble as a reminder that the NFL will simply move on from him if they deem it necessary.

“Playboy, sit your ass down somewhere,” said the former Carolina Panthers quarterback.

“I ain’t never met him, but if I were to ever see him, [I’d say], ‘Boy, you too loud right now, bro.’ What you doing it for? You got kids. What you wanna do it for? You got family to take care of.”

Newton continued to rip into Rice with some much-needed brotherly love, “What you wanna do it for? You can do that sh— out the way. Keep that sh— in perspective. Keep the main thing the main thing. You over here punching photographers and driving reckless. And I know you’re young, granted, but, bro, you’re responsible for too much sh— to have that be what you put your hat on.”

“By the time he get it, it’s gonna be over wit. And how many times do we see this?”

Barely taking a moment to breathe, Newton concluded his speech, “I will tell you this, it’s not a person in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes included, the league don’t need you, bro. Trust me. They do not need you.”

“There’s not a person in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes included, that the league can’t do without… trust me.”@CameronNewton urges Rashee Rice to keep the main thing the main thing pic.twitter.com/GA9D7lyDYY — 4thand1show (@4thand1show) May 15, 2024

Rice, who was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII-winning team, showed some remorse by taking “full responsibility” for his role in the March collision.

“Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” Rice wrote in an April 3 Instagram post. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Rice attended the Chiefs’ offseason workouts in April. Head coach Andy Reid mentioned that he took the time to have a private conversation with Rice and noted that the team plans to let the legal process play out before determining whether to discipline Rice.

But, from Newton’s point of view, Rice needs to sit “down somewhere” as soon as possible and watch out for the company he keeps.

“He’s f—ing it up,” Newton said, “and it’s because of the supporting cast.”

Newton believes the 24-year-old Rice still has time to turn things around, but he suggests the NFL star needs to be more aware of the issues he is causing away from the football field.

Rice was also named in a pair of civil lawsuits stemming from the collision in March, both of which are seeking millions in damages. Rice has denied liability as the plaintiffs seek to take him to trial in those cases.