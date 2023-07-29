‘It’s Going Down’: Rick Ross Sparks Debate After He Picks Terence Crawford Over Errol Spence Jr.  In Tonight’s Boxing Match

As they get ready for the long-awaited blockbuster matchup between undefeated welterweights Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr., and Terence “Bud” Crawford this Saturday night, boxing fans across the globe are making their picks on who will emerge victorious – and Rick Ross is one of them.

Rick Ross. (Photo: @richforever/Instagram.)

“Who you putting your money on, this the biggest fight you know life’s done seen in a long time,” Rozay proclaimed from poolside at his Promised Land estate, while also inviting all bets. “TC, that’s my guy.”

He continued, “Look – Errol Spence, you goin down!”

Ross has long been a fan of the sweet science and even incorporates boxing into his fitness regimen, posting several videos over the years of his progress.

But what Rozay does in the gym is a far cry from what fans will be treated to on Saturday.

The Spence-Crawford matchup has been brewing for nearly five years, ever since things got heated between the two in Oklahoma City back in 2018. Since then the pair of elite fighters has traded insults from afar while continuing to rack up victories and titles, carving out trails that could lead nowhere but to each other.

It appears that some of those insults have caused fans to pick a side in the highly anticipated boxing match. One said, “Something that Errol Spence Jr loves to do is invest to the body and he really does dig those shots in. Who for you are the top 3 body punchers in boxing today?”

Something that Errol Spence Jr loves to do is invest to the body and he really does dig those shots in.



Who for you are the top 3 body punchers in boxing today?#boxing #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/166PyM48qn — Steve Boxman (@SteveBoxman) July 28, 2023

A second individual wrote, “Terence in bully mode on Viktor Postol 2016. He’s 7 years better.”

Terence in bully mode on Viktor Postol 2016. He’s 7 years better 😳#SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/N7FqYFVaHC — Shac Cooper (@ShacCooper) July 28, 2023

Female professional boxer Claressa Shields added, “Let’s BFFR don’t nobody know more about being UNDISPUTED than me FACTS 3x Undisputed! But this weekend possibly Bud Crawford can become 2 weight Undisputed champ just like me or Errol Spence can become undisputed champ! Boxing is alive! #SpenceCrawford.”

Each in his respective prime, Spence (33 years old, 28-0, 22 KOs) and Crawford (35 years old, 39-0, 30 KOs) clash to unify the world welterweight titles July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight airs on Showtime, with the undercard beginning at 8 p.m. ET and the main event scheduled to begin at approximately 11 p.m. ET.