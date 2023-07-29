‘I Can’t Imagine Going Through That Once’: Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Her ‘Heartbreaking’ Fertility Journey, Says She’s Considered Adoption After Suffering Eight Miscarriages

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her struggles with becoming a mom.

The “Girls Trip” actor was nothing short of blunt while revealing the number of miscarriages she’s endured while she continues this road to motherhood.

“ ‘Well, I’m going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one [miscarriage],’ ” she recalled saying to a nurse while speaking with The Washington Post. The 43-year-old then shared, “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”

According to a 2021 study created by The Lancet and Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research, Black women are 43 percent more likely to experience pregnancy loss than White women.

Though her attempts toward fertility haven’t yet come with the reward of a child, Haddish told the outlet that she still has hopes of becoming a mother — even if it means through adoption. According to The Post, Haddish took parenting classes last year to help prepare her for this possibility.

Still, she balances thoughts about the reality of raising a child, considering her jam-packed work schedule that has been filled with various opportunities following her career starting to bloom in her later years.

Haddish herself saw parenting challenges through her personal experience of life in a single-parent household, as her father left when she was three and five years later her mother change, she said, after she was in a bad car accident where her head went through the windshield.

At age 13, Haddish and her younger siblings, two brothers and two sisters, were put into foster care before they were taken in by their grandmother. Haddish was in charge of taking care of her siblings due to her grandmother’s hectic job.

The “Night School” star’s vulnerability attracted the attention of Twitter users who sympathized with her unfortunate experience.

“Jesus. I can’t imagine going through that once, let alone 8. My mom had one 6 yrs after my brother was born. We’re 14 yrs apart , so rude always ask, why is there such a big age difference. I know several women who have had one also.”

Jesus. 🙏💔. I can't imagine going through that once, let alone 8.

The actress has spoken publicly about this journey to several other outlets as well and even gave “Access Hollywood” an update on her parenting classes back in 2021.