‘Nothing That Would Stop Me’: Georgia Couple Marries at Burn Unit After Groom Gets Chemical Burns Right Before His Wedding

Tanesha Cobb said she knew the day when she would marry the love of her life would come, but she did not know her nuptials would not be in church but instead in a local hospital’s burn unit.

Surrounded by family and friends, the Georgia peach married Preston Cobb at the JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital of Augusta in Augusta, Georgia.

The natives of Toccoa, Georgia, had been planning their wedding since Tanesha said “yes” in September 2022. They settled on July 22, but before they were slated to walk down the aisle, Preston Cobb sustained a chemical burn on the job that took over almost one-third of his body, according to FOX Carolina.

Preston Cobb, center, Tanesha Cobb, middle right, and their two children. (Photo: Facebook/Preston Cobb)

On June 30, the father of three fell into a chemical spill while at work after a “pipe got loose.” He said the spill burned his skin at almost 1500 Fahrenheit and injured 32 percent of his body.

He said right before his eyes, he watched the skin from his “elbow … detach and literally just go to dust and crumble. The decorated war vet said he felt like “that was going to be the end” of his relationship with Tanesha.

“I was like, ‘man, she’s not going to want to marry like I’m not the same person that asked her to marry me,’ ” Preston said to 11 Alive. But he was wrong.

Some of the hospital workers stepped in to make sure that everything was perfect.

Mary Cook, a JMS Burn Center nurse, gathered a group of nurses and instructed them to prepare the food. She also arranged to have a DJ perform, order flowers and decorate the venue.

“I wanted to give him something positive out of all this negative,” the nurse said. “Preston was adamant that he was not going to change his wedding date.”

Cook was able to make sure that despite his injuries and the change in location, their wedding date would not be moved and it would be as amazing as possible.

His bride came into his recovery room dressed in white with a tiara and a huge smile.

She was escorted down the makeshift aisle by her son, whom she called “Mani Man.”

“There was no way that I was gonna walk down the aisle by myself,” she wrote on her Facebook. “That was HIS job…my baby was so happy and proud for his mama & bonus dad! He’s been the one manifesting this from the start of my relationship with Preston Cobb!”

“There’s nothing that would stop me from marrying him. Nothing. I knew that this day would come. I didn’t think it would be like this,” Tanesha said.

According to the new wife, the intimate ceremony felt like a “dream” or a “fairy tale.”

“I married my true love,” she added. “The man that loves, adores, protects and cares for me in a way that I can hardly put into words.”

Her social media post, which included tons of pictures, amplified her “in sickness and in health” love for her new groom. She said, “Nothing will ever change that. Our LOVE will NEVER Fail,” personifying all of the vows.