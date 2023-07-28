‘Like Popeye With The Spinach’: Kevin Hart Fans Are In Stitches After the Comedian Finds Super Strength In Hilarious Gym Video

Kevin Hart knows how to bring the laughter even when he is feeling defeated.

The comedian was left speechless after putting in work in the gym with his friends and trainer, Ron Boss Everline, in a new workout post that has fans howling with laughter.

Kevin Hart working on his super strength in hilarious new gym video. (Photo: @justtrain/Instagram)

“He couldn’t say s—t. We had to get that energy level up. It’s takes a village this is what we do… @kevinhart4real needed that @c4energy. Cookville is Real. He is fully baked. @hgoodspeed Humble State” wrote Everline.

In the video, Hart appears almost in a stupefied state as he stands with his fist resting on a weight bench. Everline was in the middle of a core exercise when he noticed the “Die Hart” actor was no longer doing their training circuit.

Full of enthusiasm, Everline pops up from the ground and approaches Hart, all the while yelling as a means to reignite the warrior in his friend.

Realizing that the 44-year-old still had not uttered a word, Everline had one of their friends grab an energy drink that was sure to revive him. With just one sip, the “Reality Check” comic was fueled into jittery movements.

The go-go juice even awakened his sense of humor as he jokingly mocked a series of setups and forearm pushups, causing everyone in the room to burst into laughter.

His fans were just as humored. “The fake super push-ups cooked me,” wrote one person. “Thought @kevinhart4real was about to do the thriller lol. Good stuff!” commented another person.

A third wrote, “This the type of energy and friendship i need in my life love it.” And a fourth person joked that the energy drink was “Like Popeye with the spinach.”

these videos of Kevin Hart messing with his trainer are my favorite thing rn pic.twitter.com/Yy4fWb5k0J — ben shapiro is gay (@bigredclearsog) February 27, 2023

Hart and Everline share a close-knit friendship, having worked together for years. The Hollywood star even credits his trainer with the success of his recovery after a 2019 car accident left him temporarily unable to walk.

The superstar has said that his road to recovery was one of the most humbling experiences he has had in his life.