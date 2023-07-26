‘She Do Get It from Her Mama’: Ashanti Posts Pic with Mom and Fans Gush Over Their Thick ‘Legs and Thighs’

Ashanti rose to fame due to her impressive vocal skills, but over the years her curvaceous physique has become a trending topic within itself.

However, the Grammy winner’s recent Instagram post with her mother, Tina Douglas, helped give fans a better understanding of where Ashanti gets her hourglass figure from.

The “Foolish” singer decided to show love to her mother and longtime manager, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month on July 13.

Ashanti’s birthday post for her mother has fans amazed by their “good genes.” @ashanti/Instagram

“Eternally grateful. Still Screaming Happy ( belated) Birthday to my mom!!!! Love youuuuuu!!!! @theoriginalmomanger July 13th,” Ashanti wrote.

She also uploaded two photos of herself and Douglas posing in the sand and then swaying on a beach swing set underneath a large sign inscribed with the “Live Unforgettable” Waldorf-Astoria slogan.

Although the mother-daughter duo’s location was not clear, their thick thighs and sculpted shape were put on full display.

In the photo, Ashanti rocked a black leopard bikini with a large black beach hat, while Mama Tina stunted in a multi-colored one-piece. Both women wore shades and were seen smiling in each photo.

As of this writing, Ashanti’s post received over 116,000 likes, with over 1,000 comments from fans who were seemingly captivated by the double-cheeked-up ladies.

“She do get it from her mama.”

“Baby them legs and thighs some serious.”



“Good genes is a blessing.”

“Why yall both eating like this.”

Ginuwine also stepped into Ashanti’s comment section and showed love to her mother. The “Pony” singer wrote, “Happy bday shawty.”

Canadian-born singer Deborah Cox also left a comment informing Ashanti and Douglas, “We share the same birthday.”

It appears the beloved duo have a close-knit relationship. In a December 2022 interview on “Live Kelly and Mark,” the 42-year-old gushed over their professional and personal kinship.

“My mom and I are best friends. It’s not like a dictatorship,” Ashanti said as she explained what working with her mother was like.

She continued to reveal that Douglas’ no-nonsense attitude made a few male rappers nickname her “The General.”

“‘Cause it’s like a respect, you know what I mean?” Ashanti stated.

Douglas shares her workaholic daughter with her husband and former singer Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas. They also have another daughter, Kenashia Douglas, who is the founder of a holistic lifestyle company called “Wife of Creation.”