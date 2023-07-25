‘Hope This Woman Wins Her Lawsuit’: Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records Donate $10K to Help 93-Year-Old Hilton Head Woman Keep Her Land Amid Lawsuit with Land Developer

Josephine Wright, the South Carolina woman battling developers over the ownership of her Hilton Head home, is continuing to gain support from celebrities with deep pockets.

In June, Tyler Perry helped Wright’s story gain national attention when he vowed to support her legal efforts. “Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight,” wrote the mogul in a post where he reshared WSAV-TV’s news report about Wright’s story.

Snoop Dogg, (Photo: @Snoopdogg/Instagram) Josephine Wright, (Photo: Josephine Wright/GoFundMe.)

The longtime homeowner has called the 1.8-acre parcel of land home for three decades, though the property has belonged to her family for generations, dating back to the end of the Civil War.

Wright said that Bailey Point Investment LLC served her with a “frivolous lawsuit.” The developer claims that her back porch encroaches upon their new construction of a 147-home community.

Perry’s efforts were reciprocated as Black celebrities such as gospel singer Tina Campbell, Fantasia, director Will Packer, rapper Meek Mill, and several others vowed to stand in solidarity with him and the elderly woman.

Now, it appears that more of the hip-hop community has signed up to join the village of supporters helping the 93-year-old.

Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records made a $10,000 donation to Wright’s GoFundMe earlier this month. The fundraiser has a goal of $350,000.

“That’s wonderful! Totally rooting for her!!!” wrote a supportive fan in response to the “Doggfather” and label’s generous donation.

Elsewhere online, another person remarked, “I sure hope this woman wins her lawsuit against Bailey Point Investment LLC! No property developer should be allowed to harrass someone like this.”

Money raised will go toward “the cost of her attorneys, cover any property taxes, and construct a fence to create a barrier between Grandma’s property and the new development, which has recently paved a road 22ft from her back porch,” according to fundraiser organizer Charise Graves, Wright’s granddaughter.

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Kyrie Irving also made a sizable donation when he contributed $40,000 last month. At the time of this report, nearly $270,000 had been raised.

Snoop Dogg now officially owns Death Row Records‼️🎉 pic.twitter.com/IIV56ILQIo — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 9, 2022

Death Row Records was purchased by Snoop Dogg in February 2022. Once one of the notorious label’s artists, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” emcee now holds the title of CEO.