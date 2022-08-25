Vivica A. Fox and Jada Pinkett Smith Haven’t Spoken Since Fox Accused Her of Not Taking Accountability Over Oscars Slap, Sends Message to Will Smith

In June actress and host Vivica A. Fox did not mince words while addressing Will Smith’s Oscars scandal that transpired three months before. Fox claimed the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith took “no accountability” for her role in the highly publicized incident during which Will walked onstage and struck comedian Chris Rock as he was presenting the “Best Documentary” category after making a joke about Jada’s shaved head.

Vivica’s remarks came on the heels of Jada’s Red Table Talk comments about moving on from the March 27 incident. “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part, and that’s my feelings,” Vivica said of her “Set It Off” co-star’s statement.

Jada didn’t address her former castmate’s feelings publicly. This week, at the premiere of the animated film “The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure” in Garden Grove, California, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Vivica told People that she hadn’t spoken to the “Madagascar” voice star since calling her out during her appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“I think they’re just really going through a season of healing right now,” she said before sending warm regards to the embattled Academy Award winner. She continued, “Listen, I love Will Smith. He’s one of my favorite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions and he apologized.”

She added, “I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learned that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage.”

Will made his first social media effort to leave the slap heard around the world behind earlier this week after uploading a clip of a young gorilla taunting a much more giant gorilla by poking it multiple times in the backside. He captioned the short video, “Me trying to get back on social.”

The following post was a video of Smith and his eldest son Trey, whom he shares with Sheree Zampino. The video shows them trying to capture a tarantula that made its way into the Smith household. “Posting this from a Holiday Inn,” the actor wrote.