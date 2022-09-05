Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith’s Apology Video In Latest Stand-Up Routine

Will Smith and Chris Rock will not be making amends any time soon. Months after being slapped by the actor, Rock is still uninterested in any apology that Smith has to offer, especially the one he uploaded to social media.

The “King Richard” star stepped away from public view and social media after striking the stand-up comic during the 2022 Oscars. However, in July, Smith marked his return to Instagram by posting a video where he answered a few pressing questions regarding the controversial incident. In the video, he also issued an apology directly to Rock and his family, as well as extended an olive branch in hopes that one day the two men could hash out their issues.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Up until Sept. 3 Rock had not publicly spoken out about the apology. “F—ck your hostage video,” Rock reportedly said while referencing Smith during his comedy set at London’s O2 Arena. During his set the previous night in Liverpool, Deadline reports he said, “The motherf—ker hit me over a bulls—t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.” He and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle are currently co-headlining a European comedy tour that is expected to start its U.S. leg later this month.

Rock has made mention of the slap seen around the world during several of his shows in recent months. While he had been short on words when it came to expressing how he felt about the entire ordeal, it seems as though he is warming up to possibly unleash a comedy ether on the Oscar winner. Thus far, he has called the “Hitch” star Suge Smith, a play on convicted felon and former Death Row Records owner Suge Knight’s name, and joked, “Yes that s—t hurt. He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.”

But, the “Top Five” director is not alone in getting a few comments about the actor off his chest. Chappelle also shared his take on Smith’s out-of-character behavior. “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” said the “Chappelle Show” co-creator during his set that followed Rock’s.