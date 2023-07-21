‘This Don’t Look Like Her at All’: Fans Are Taken Aback After Blac Chyna Shares Unrecognizable Photo

Blac Chyna fans are in shock after seeing new pictures on the model’s Instagram page.

The 35-year-old — who prefers to go by her born name of Angela White — removed her face fillers, butt and breast implants, and had a spiritual awakening all within the last few months.

White looked better than ever in the new photographs, according to fans, while sporting a light peach tank top with a matching mini skirt paired with ankle strap high heels. She smiled for the camera and captioned the post, “Love is all you need @fashionnova” on Instagram.

Blac Chyna poses in pictures and fans say she looks unrecognizable. (Photo: @blacchyna/Instagram)

The pictures were shared by The Shade Room, where some readers complimented White’s new, more natural look in the comments section, while others had negative reactions.

One fan replied, “Idk what y’all talking about but angelaaa looks gooddttt.”

“It takes time for injectables to wear off but she looks way better. Y’all need to chill,” added one.

“This don’t look like her at all,” wrote another. “I hope she’s ok,” prompting another fan to reply, “what u looking at ?”

Another fan replied, “When she had work done it didn’t look like her. She has undone/reversed everything which is why she is small now. She’s doing a whole lot better I promise you and even seems much happier with the skin she’s in.”

Blac chyna took the fillers out of her face and I can already see a difference…she’s so pretty pic.twitter.com/cseyMFhZd6 — J 🏮 (@sadofilms) March 25, 2023

White appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” in March and shared why she decided to reverse her plastic surgery.

“Being in the industry, you want to have this image of yourself to look perfect, and there’s no such thing as that. There’s no such thing,” she said. ​​”I’m past that stage.”

The former exotic dancer said that she finished with plastic surgery months after getting baptized on May 11, 2022, and that she no longer creates content for OnlyFans. She reportedly earned nearly $2 million from the platform before deactivating her account.