‘They Don’t Want Me to Come’: Snoop Dogg Says He’s Never Received an Invite to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch

Snoop Dogg is not taking offense to his lack of invitations to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation brunches.

Each year before the Grammy Awards, the music mogul invites some of the biggest artists, producers, and culture curators in the music industry to his exclusive brunch in Los Angeles.

The legendary link-up is considered “a celebration of the highest elevation of self,” per the invitation obtained by Vibe Magazine. This year’s event returned after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Although the Carters welcome several beloved entertainers, many of whom they consider friends, Snoop Dogg said he’s never been invited.

Snoop Dogg explains why he’s never been invited to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation brunch. (Photo: @snoopdogg/Instagram)

On a recent episode of “F3LLAS PODCAST,” hosted by comedians HaHa Davis and BlackBerry, Snoop explained why he believes his invitation is always lost in the mail.

The conversation began at mark 1:11:10 after Davis expressed his disappointment in never receiving an invitation to the extravagant event. However, the Doggfather helped ease his dismay by claiming that he’s never been offered an invite, either.

“Don’t feel bad, n—a, me neither,” the popular rapper said. He then went on to state his own personal belief in why that is. “I know why they don’t want me to come. … ‘Cause I’mma be the sharpest.”

He continued, “They know when I walk in, my outfit gonna turn everything out. You understand me, so they like, ‘Keep that n—a away!’”

Snoop then showed love to Jay-Z and noted that there was no bad blood between them. “No, it’s all good. I f–k with Jay, that’s my guy. You get what I’m saying. I just ain’t have time to slide to one of those brunches.”



The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper proceeded to encourage Davis and BlackBerry to join him in “linen outfits” whenever he does attend Jay-Z’s brunch.

“You don’t want to be in there stiff with a tight a– suit on,” added Snoop.

Tems meeting Jay-Z at the roc nation brunch pic.twitter.com/3P5welOJmd — rain. (@HarmattanRain) February 5, 2023

Snoop Dogg isn’t the only hip-hop legend to joke about not receiving an invitation to the exclusive outing. LL Cool J recalled the time when he laughed at one of Jay-Z’s freestyles when they were younger. He believes that’s the reason why he’s never been invited to his brunch.

“How many people have you laughed at or snapped on in the lunchroom?” LL told Big Boy back in May. “I laughed at you, so now I can’t have no brunch??”

Comedian Marlon Wayans appeared on the same show back in March, where he also questioned the whereabouts of his invitation.

During their conversation, the “White Chicks” actor joked that he had a “bone to pick” with Jay-Z, noting that he has no problem getting into Diddy’s parties.

“I be looking at that brunch like, ‘How the hell did he get in there?!’ You be having all these worthless-a– people in this damn brunch,” Wayans said.

It looks like Roc Nation CEO might have to extend three additional invitations next year.