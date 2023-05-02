‘I Laughed At You, So Now I Can’t Have No Brunch?’: LL Cool J Jokes About Why He Hasn’t Been Invited to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch

LL Cool J is said to have previously made fun of fellow rapper Jay-Z‘s freestyles when the two were teens.

The “I Need Love” artist is still laughing today, but he claims he doesn’t recall laughing at the Roc Nation CEO. But that could be why he’s never received an invitation to the annual Roc Nation Brunch.

LL is currently on a promo tour for his upcoming F.O.R.C.E. tour, which kicks off this summer as his first time on the road in 30 years.

But the shocking revelation about the “Big Pimpin'” rapper was made during an appearance on BigBoyTV on May 1. Big Boy asked LL to confirm if this was true or a myth that the duo had beef.

LL Cool J and Jay-Z. (Photos: BigBoyTV screenshot/YouTube; “Hart to Heart” screenshot/YouTube)

“Look, I hardly remember that stuff,” he said. “I love everybody. I don’t have no problems with none of these guys, man. Like, you know, if I laughed — OK, so what? Laugh at me, all right. … How many people have you laughed at or snapped on in the lunch room?”

He continued, “C’mon, B, like, yo, give a man a pass on that nonsense. It’s ridiculous. I don’t even remember it… I laughed at you, so now I can’t have no brunch?”

Rumor has it LL and Jay were attending the same high school when this diss in that lunch room supposedly happened, but it is unclear what school that might have been.

The “I’m Bad” rapper went on to say that he has never been to the brunch, and the radio host added that he has never been invited either. The two joked that they definitely won’t be invited to the Roc Nation brunch after their conversation.

“We definitely not going to that brunch now,” said Big Boy, prompting LL to joke, “I can’t have no finger food?”

The clip from LL’s interview was shared on Instagram, where fans shared their mixed reactions to his revelation. Some believe he made the story up, while others suggest there’s a much bigger issue between him and Jay-Z.

“He’s Laughing but he’s really hurt about it,” speculated one fan. “Why else would he be talking about it?”

“LL still laughing. He ain’t worried about no damn brunch,” noted one.

Another fan chimed in, “You gotta worship Jay to get invited.”

“LL knows it’s much deeper than this but keep waiting on that invite tho,” replied another.

Jay-Z’s annual Roc Nation Brunch is attended by the who’s who of the music industry. The first event was held in 2017 and mainly during Pre-Grammy weekend. This year’s event was held in February and attended by the likes of his wife, Beyoncé, Lil Kim, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Uzi Vert, Swizz Beatz, and Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter.

Their beef dates back to the early 2000s, when LL was signed to Def Jam Recordings as one of the label’s first signees. Jay was appointed as President of the company in 2004, though LL took issue with his management and promotion skills. Three years later, the former Roc-A-Fella CEO left Def Jam, and LL followed suit in 2008 after 13 albums.

LL returned to Def Jam under a new contract and new management in 2019.