‘You Didn’t Deserve That’: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Race to Sukihana’s Defense After She Was Forcibly Kissed By YK Osiris at Live Event

Celebrities have been publicly expressing their support for “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Sukihana following the unwanted kisses she received from YK Osiris during a live event last weekend. Amber Rose was among the many who supported the artist on social media after Osiris forced two kisses on her.

Sukihana (left) and YK Osiris (right). (Photos: @ sukihanagoat / Instagram /WikiWikiSkylar / Wikimedia Commons)

TMZ reports that Osiris was accused of sexual assault on social media after he forcibly kissed Sukihana twice during a live press conference for “The Crew League” in Atlanta.

The “Valentine” rapper is seen approaching Sukihana, who was seated at the host table as he walked up and began rubbing her shoulders. She sat between comedian Lil Duval and internet comedy sensation Funny Marco.

Osiris then grabbed her face and kissed her as she pulled away. Sukihana appeared shocked as Osiris laughed and kissed her a second time before she could pull away. Later she shared a message on Twitter on June 13 saying she’d been crying.

“I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day,” Sukihana wrote on June 13. “I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and to order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for awhile.”

Before deactivating her Twitter page, Sukihana tweeted, “I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself.”

Another clip reportedly shows the two interacting prior to him attempting to kiss her. She told the 24-year-old, “I will turn his a— out. I will give you the world baby girl all that s—t.”

Osiris laughed before placing his hands on her shoulders as he told her, “When you done come holler at me,” and kissed her on the cheek.

Regardless of what transpired prior to the incident, many are still not happy with what they saw, including Amber Rose, who spoke out to show her support for Sukihana in a post, The Neighborhood Talk, captured from her Instagram Stories.

“Are we really going to sit back and let this happen to Sukihana??? She was sexually assaulted and no one did anything!!! This is the entertainment business and she is an entertainer,” she wrote.

The context of what the “Pretty and Ratchet” artist raps about boils down to having fun, spending money, and taking care of her man in very intimate ways. SukIhana’s raw and vulgar lyrics have also been compared to Lil’ Kim’s during her Junior M.A.F.I.A. days.

Her wardrobe and stage presence are also very lustful and interactive. Regardless, Rose and many others believe that is not a reason for anyone to violate her.

“Using her lyrics and her persona as an excuse to physically touch her and force her without consent is absolutely disgusting. What happened to ‘protect Black women’??? I cried watching that video and I’m sure a lot of women have as well.”

Rose then addressed the reality star directly, adding, “I’m sorry you had to go through that @sukianagoat. My heart breaks for you.”

Masika Kalysha from “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” also defended the 31-year-old on social media and noted that the rapper did not have consent to kiss her.

“So that little annoying [ninja emoji] miserably fails at multiple attempts to sexually assault

@sukihanagoat and walks off laughing like a damn hyena bc he’s embarrassed and everyone else just laughs it off? He had absolutely no consent you could see her discomfort from the weirdo massage,” she wrote.

“To both attempts to forcibly & aggressively kiss her. She was trying to remain somewhat professional but you could see she was absolutely mortified. The craziest part is I see WOMEN shaming HER! Bc of the character she plays & music she makes? Y’all r sick. It’s 100 % UNACCEPTABLE.”

Another “Love & Hip Hop” cast member Hazel E chimed in, adding, “You didn’t deserve that @sukihanagoat fr.”

Contrary to what the main conversation was about, “Champions” rapper Meek Mill decided to chime in and defend Osiris .

“Don’t do this to him please he a good kid …. Just slap him and he gotta let you something,” … we don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hyper sexual era…. I support suki … hold that sh-t down on some street s—t,” the artist tweeted.

Like Masika, he went on to address those on the Internet shaming both parties.

He continued, “Y’all drawing a big line between men and women nowadays on social …..it’s getting bad in the black community! All this internet superficial shaming, judging gaslighting only hurt us people and it’s alot of people who need strength especially young black men …”

“He might gotta rumble suki brother anything but this same internet tear each other down stuff! Suki can do what she wants she feels violated… but let me mind my business,” Meek Mill exclaimed before adding one final remark.

“And protect suki! Osiris you a dh. Go back to church stop following the heathens!” he added.

After the various online discussions and backlash, Osiris shared an apology on Instagram, explaining how “embarrassed” he was by his behavior.

“I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I

misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries,” he wrote. “I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize.”

Osiris concluded that he had the “utmost admiration for Sukihana” and that he never intended to “disrespect her.”

Sukihana was also involved in another incident a few months, according to a resurfaced clip from her February appearance on Kandi Burruss’ “Kandi Koated Live.” The YouTube show is dedicated to sex and relationships, but Burruss’ co-host DJ Aone appeared to be a little too “aggressive,” as she stated, in his interactions with Sukihana. She looked visibly uncomfortable and even more umcomfortable after he showed her a picture of his private parts.

Sukihana has yet to respond to this viral video or Osiris’ apology.