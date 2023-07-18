‘Looks Like Skip Bayless Dancing’: Shannon Sharpe Gets Roasted for His ‘Stiff’ Version of the Electric Slide Dance

It’s been a month since Shannon Sharpe walked away from his co-host Skip Bayless and their talk show, “Undisputed,” after seven years.

The former NFL player seemingly has been living his best life since then as he travels and enjoys late breakfast meals and early morning workouts. He also appreciates being able to wear a tracksuit every morning instead of a double-breasted suit.

And instead of their iconic back-and-forths on live television, fans are now talking about Sharpe’s dance moves at a recent cookout.

Shannon Sharpe was caught getting down at a cookout while doing the electric slide. (Photo: @shannonsharpe/Instagram)

A viral video shows the sports analyst doing the electric slide to Beyoncé’s song, “Before I Let Go,” with a group of people. While most could catch the beat and put some effort into their moves, fans noticed the “Club Shay Shay” podcast host was a little off-beat.

“lmfao n—a rhythm so bad that’s surprising.”

“They had Shannon Sharpe doing the electric slide lmfao had to be gone off that brown.”

“Gahleeee the man played years in the NFL, bones a lil stiff d!mmit.”

“Lmao he dance like a middle aged white man.”

“Shannon Sharpe looks like Skip Bayless dancing.”

Shannon Sharpe looks like Skip Bayless dancingpic.twitter.com/2xy3XmBnlZ — YouWager.lv (@YouWager_FF) July 17, 2023

However, a few came to Sharpe’s defense, noting that he’s had two hip surgeries in the last few years.

“Nah cut unc some slack, he had hip surgery. Lol.”

“Mannn leave unc alone he out having a good time with his ppls.”

“He used to them football drills this a different type of steppin.”

The former Denver Broncos tight end revealed that he had undergone surgery to replace his left hip in July 2021. He had his right hip replaced the following year in February.

“It’s going to be amazing to be pain free and get my active life bck. Wouldn’t change any part of my life,” Sharpe wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram.

After 14 years in the NFL and other successful endeavors, it seems fans are giving Sharpe a pass this time around. Hopefully, he can take some lessons before the next cookout or outing.