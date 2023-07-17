‘I’m Not Going Back In There’: John Amos Goes Off on Hospital Staff for Allegedly Trying to Keep Him Against His Will In Resurfaced Video Following Elder Abuse Claims

Fans are expressing concern yet again over beloved actor John Amos following reports of elder abuse from his daughter, Shannon. Shannon said she was informed her father was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 14.

After coming forward with allegations about a “caregiver” trying to financially exploit him in early June, the 83-year-old then accused his daughter of “taking advantage” of him in a video with his son, Kelly K.C. Amos.

Actor John Amos, his son K.C. and his daughter, Shannon. (Photos: @k.c.amos/Instagram; @officialshannonamos/Instagram)

The “Roots” actor opened up briefly about his and Shannon’s “ongoing issues,” and since then there have been numerous allegations that point fingers at both offspring for various reasons. Yet neither has directly accused the other.

However, Shannon’s reps claimed in June that K.C. was “successfully removed as John’s medical power of attorney and no longer has the authority to make medical decisions for his father who is now recovering under the care of other family members.”

Shannon has since remained silent over the past few weeks, but a number of resurfaced social media posts and videos have fans more concerned than before about what’s really going on with the man affectionately known as “America’s Dad.”

In a resurfaced video clip, a woman in medical scrubs can be seen and heard telling Amos through a car window, “John, you need to be in a hospital,” as he sat in the back seat next to his son.

“I’m not going back in there,” he replied while holding K.C.’s hand. The woman responded, “You have no choice.”

The video then jumps to a clip that shows three police officers speaking with the woman and another man as a second man stood close by.

“You’re looking at a kidnapper,” said K.C. in a voiceover. “Our attorney, Larry Parrish, he’s from the civil rights era. He’s in Memphis. He declared it’s kidnapping and it’s an ongoing fraud.”

In a second video, Amos said, “I’ve had enough of the hospitals. All they want is a statement that gets them off the hook. They don’t want to be responsible and I’m trying to tell them, ‘You will not be responsible.'”

He continued, “They don’t want to hear nothing I got to say. F—k this s—t.”

Another clip shows the “Good Times” actor sitting in the car surrounded by four others. He said, “What my son is telling you is the POA that is holding me here is that person’s name has been revoked. It’s been revoked several times.

It’s unclear if or why the hospital staff attempted to make Amos stay longer at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, where he was recovering according to YouTuber Willie D.

@tariqnasheed "make sure Flex gets this. He spoke on it for a lil bit before." #JohnAmos – IG: barber_named_e912



➖➖➖



“What you’re seeing is hospital staff at Kessler Rehab in NJ and Johanna Wright, a woman who allegedly had power of attorney over Mr John Amos trying to… pic.twitter.com/DH7NFrikQS — DeeTubman2🇺🇸 🔥🪓 (@DeeTubman2) July 13, 2023

The clips were shared in a video from the YouTuber, but according to fans they were originally shared last month. Willie said he went to see Amos on Father’s Day, but no one was allowed to see him, not even K.C., who he claims was “chased off the premises” by police when he showed up to see his father.

He further claimed that a woman named Johanna Wright signed paperwork stating that she was Amos’ “spouse.” It’s unclear if Wright is the woman in the videos.

The vlogger added that Amos and K.C. made plans to relocate to Jamaica, a destination the father-son duo often travel to.

It’s unclear if those plans for relocation are true. But despite the footage being weeks old, fans were now saddened to hear about Amos’ treatment at the hospital.

“Do we need to make phone calls to the hospital administration to get him out of there?”

“Wow. It’s a shame. So sorry he is going through this.”

‘The way she said “you have no choice ” in such a cringy condescending tone just sounded evil and deceptive.”

“One would have to ask, how in the hell did she get POA, is she even in his family.”

“It’s a lot more to the story. The son has been accused of financial abuse which is why there is a power struggle between the women with medical power of attorney.”

Hosting a drug intervention to save K.C.’s life was mentioned by Amos and Shannon in a two-year-old video. They allege he was “misusing” the actor’s money, the same way that he allegedly admitted to stealing and wasting his mother’s money while she was ill in the hospital.

Amos’ ex-wife Noel J. Mickelson, who also is K.C. and Shannon’s mother, passed away in 2016.

However, Amos appeared to be in good spirits as he was caught smiling at the end of K.C.’s recent interview on Instagram Live, where he answered a few questions about his music and filmmaking career.

“We don’t go for no elder abuse. We don’t go for no robbery of the people that are good in our lives,” said K.C.

On July 16, he shared another Instagram video, which shows Amos holding a camera. “#AmericasDad directed by @k.c.amos will be hitting the film festival circuit spring #2024,” K.C. wrote in the caption.

The footage was allegedly taken “last year in his native EO New Jersey,” as written over the video. Yet none of this information offers any ease for fans who are still confused about the family’s claims and why Shannon has suddenly gone ghost despite adamantly advocating for her father online.