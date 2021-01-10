‘Peter and I Had an Agreement’: ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why She’s Suing Her Ex-Husband Peter Thomas

While everyone was prepping to do away with the year 2020 and all drama that came with it, former reality star Peter Thomas was sideswiped with a lawsuit from his ex-wife Cynthia Bailey.

In late September 2020, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star reportedly sued her former spouse for $170,000 after he failed to fulfill an agreement the two had made regarding some money she loaned him for a building in Atlanta during their time together.

Cynthia Bailey, Peter Thomas. (Photos: @cynthiabailey/Instagram, @peterthomasrhoa/Instagram)

Peter admitted that he was “baffled” by the lawsuit during an interview with vlogger Michelle Brown. He also wanted to share his side of the story before folks on social media built their own narrative based on some of his previous legal woes, which included an arrest in 2019 for alleged check fraud.

Cynthia remained silent at the time, but she recently appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show,” where she talked about the situation and claimed Peter had essentially breached their contract and that’s why she was suing him.

“Basically, Peter and I had an agreement. A three-year agreement, a contract over a piece of property here in Atlanta, and he pretty much made the terms himself, and I was like, ‘OK, so in three years, I will sell this back to you, and you pay me off or whatever,’” Cynthia told host Wendy Williams at the 4:30 mark of the Jan. 7 show.

She continued, “That didn’t happen; it didn’t happen. So, therefore, as soon as that date hit, then my lawyers just went into like, “OK, well, he’s in breach, and we’re going to do everything we need to do to make sure you have a property again.’”

The property in question was for a new Bar One Atlanta building. The investment was to renovate and open an improved version of the restaurant after the original establishment with the same name closed in 2017. The second Atlanta property was supposed to serve as a sister lounge to the Charlotte, North Carolina, location. However, plans fell through, and the property allegedly fell into foreclose.

Cynthia expressed to Wendy that she thought the three years was “more than enough time to settle what we needed to settle.” She also noted that she was taken aback when Peter went public with their business affair.

“I don’t talk about my ex. I don’t like to talk about our finances or problems that we had in the past. I’ve moved on. I wish him well,” the 53-year-old said.

Thomas had gone public in late November with his side of the dispute in response to media reports about the lawsuit.

Cynthia and Peter tied the knot on July 24, 2010, but called it quits after six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2017. Check out Cynthia dish about Peter, her daughter, and more down below.