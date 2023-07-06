‘When Do She Spend Time with Her Son?’: Angela Simmons Fans Bring Up Her Son Sutton After She Shares New Vacation Photos with Yo Gotti

Angela Simmons has been enjoying herself on back-to-back baecations with her boyfriend, rapper Yo Gotti. But fans have started to wonder about the whereabouts of her son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson.

The “Angela Cakes” founder recently uploaded a series of photos of herself in Dubai with “Switching Time Zones, That’s my [red heart] language” written as her caption.

In her carousel of images, Simmons can be seen wearing a black dress that crisscrossed around her neck as she roamed the streets of Dubai. She paired the black outfit with a bracelet and watch, as well as open-toe stilettos.

Angela Simmons’ son is brought up after she shares new photos on vacation. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

Simmons’ hair was styled in her normal side-parted style, but this time she added a large fishtail braid that draped to her left.

While her number of likes is currently hidden, over 440 commenters couldn’t seem to get enough of the 35-year-old’s classy style and out-of-the-country photos.

“Elegance, gorgeous, and beautiful yes yes yes this is a real woman.”



“Such a fly outfit. You did it right with that bag and shoes to match.”

Though most of her comments were positive, one social media user sparked a debate after posing a question surrounding the location of her only child.

“Gotti can’t run forever… when do she spend time with her son she’s turning into a never mind.”

Their comment racked up over 30 replies filled from others who were either in favor or against the statement.

“@chinablaque813 I was thinking the same thing like don’t she have a son I never see him with them and they be gone for weeks,” one person wrote.

Another penned, “Why you worried about a child you do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING for ?!? [red flag emojis] She keeping him safe from weird a– people like you !!! NEXT.”

A few days after the comment sparked discussion under her post, Rev Run’s daughter shared a photo of her 6-year-old child floating in a large pool with his hands resting behind his head.

Angela Simmons shows off her son’s swimming skills. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

“Summers with the grands be like,” she wrote over the photo, implying that he’s spending the summer with his grandparents.

Though critics unexpectedly questioned Simmons’ motherhood, they were previously praising her a few months ago for helping Sutton become one of the youngest CEOs in the country.

This past April, Simmons revealed that her son inherited his late father, Sutton Joseph Tennyson’s, unisex clothing company, Little Giants: Giant Shorties.

Simmons’ ex-fiancé was shot and killed on Nov. 3, 2018, after getting into an argument outside of his home. Nearly four years after his murder, a man named Michael Willians received a life sentence for his slaying.