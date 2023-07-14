‘It Was the Worst Moment Ever’: Kelly Rowland Admits She Made a ‘Mistake’ When She Revealed the Gender of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s First Child

Back in 2011, Beyoncé made her big reveal at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the singer announced her first pregnancy onstage after her performance. After rounds of choreography, she unbuttoned her blazer and began rubbing her stomach as her partner Jay-Z looked on like a proud husband.

But it was fellow Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland who shared that Bey and Jay-Z were expecting a daughter when asked what she planned to get the couple as a baby shower gift, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé. (Photos: @Kellyrowland/Instagram; @Beyonce/Instagram.)

“Jay is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible. She won’t be spoiled but she will be very well looked-after,” she said at the time.

However, in a recent episode of Billy Mann’s “Yeah, I F*cked That Up,” Rowland shared that revealing the gender of Bey and Jay’s first child was one of her biggest mistakes.

“Oh, my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey’s baby like when she was pregnant with Blue. That was the worst moment ever,” she exclaimed. “The worst moment ever.”

The “Stole” singer said she didn’t realize what she had done until the news made headlines. “It was no one’s business, Rowland said, suggesting that the ‘Renaissance’ singer was “disappointed.”

“It felt terrible ’cause it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out. I was like, ‘Uh-oh.”

Beyoncé gave birth to Blue in January 2012, and they reportedly shut down the entire fourth floor of the East Side Hospital for privacy, which cost the Carters about $1.3 million.

Five years later she and Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Suri. The “Lemonade” vocalist appeared with all three of her children in an ad campaign for her clothing brand, IVY Park.

Rowland had another “slip-up” years later when she accidentally revealed that she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon were expecting a baby boy in August 2014.

The actress hadn’t revealed the gender to Weatherspoon just yet. But during an interview with Fox411, she said, “I just feel like the baby is already [spoiled] rotten –like literally, my Caress family has gotten him all of his little bathing stuff, his toys. It’s just so cool,” as reported by E! News.

She then confirmed the baby’s gender by stating, “Aw, f–k it! It’s a boy. It’s a boy!”

Rowland then looked to her publicist and asked that they call her husband to let him know what happened.

“Can you please tell him that I spilled the beans?” she added.

Rowland and Weatherspoon’s son, Titan Jewell, was born in November 2014, and a little more than six years later they welcomed their second son, Noah, in January 2021.