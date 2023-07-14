Black & Streaming: From ‘Good Times’ to ‘Grey Matter,’ Here Are 10 TV Shows and Movies Hitting Streaming Services This Weekend

Happy Friday and cheers to another week of new and classic television series and films hitting streaming services this weekend.

Travel nerds will want to tune in to “Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins” as he travels around the world embarking on various experiences, proving that the fear is only in the mind.

As far as new series and movies MAX, formerly known as HBO Max, has three new releases, two of which are executive produced by none other than “Insecure” creator Issa Rae.

Here’s a list of new movies and TV shows hitting streaming services this weekend.

Amazon Prime

Good Times (1974) Catch seasons one and two of one of the funniest Black television series that introduced fan-favorite characters such as J.J. Jimmie Walker, John Amos, Esther Rolle, BernNadette Stanis, Ralph Carter, and many others. The classic show follows the Evans family, who work hard and live in the projects of Chicago. Amos’ character James runs a strict household, and Rolle’s character, Florida, keeps everything and everyone in order. Meanwhile, Walker’s character J.J. is known for his infamous catchphrase, “Dy-no-mite.”

Disney+

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (2023) Earlier this month, National Geographic launched a new documentary series that follows travel journalist and writer Jeff Jenkins, who didn’t set foot on a plane until he was 20 years old. Since then he’s been traveling the world, inspiring others to travel like him and experience various parts of the world.

HBO Max

Full Circle (2023) “Atlanta” star Zazie Beetz, Dennis Quaid, Jharrel Jermone, and CCH Pounder are among the many talented actors featured in this film by Steven Soderbergh. According to the show’s description, “this complex thriller traces the fallout from a botched kidnapping that exposes long-held secrets in present-day NYC.” Two episodes are available now to help set the tone for what’s to come in the future.

Project Greenlight (2023) Filmmakers and showrunners Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gina Prince-Bythewood serve as mentors of the show, which follows the making of a low-budget movie about a psychic girl and her relationship with her mother. It takes viewers behind the scenes of the filmmaking process in search of the next Hollywood director.

Gray Matter (2023) This action and sci-fi thriller from “Project Greenlight” is about a 16-year-old girl named Aurora who “longs for a normal life but must first learn to control her psychic powers.” Aware of her superpowers, she struggles to navigate how to use them while understanding how dangerous they can be.

Hulu

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) Angele Bassett was completely robbed of winning an Oscar for her portrayal of the late and iconic Tina Turner. She’s expressed that she doesn’t feel that way, but her dedicated fan base does. Months before her passing in May, Turner praised Bassett for carefully honoring her and fully embracing her “inner Tina” during her performance instead of mimicking her.

Queen of the Damned (2002) The late singer and actress Aaliyah stars in this wild adaptation as Akasha, the queen of all the vampires, who is awakened by Lestat, a punk rock music lover.

Paramount

BIG3 Basketball (2023) Ice Cube’s league is hosting a basketball game out of Memphis, Tennesse in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Each team consists of former NBA players, college hopefuls, and others who didn’t get the chance to play in the NBA. After the game, viewers who are unable to attend in person can look forward to streamed performances from the West Coast rap legend as well as Memphis rappers Big Boogie and NLE Choppa at the FedEx Forum.

Peacock

Hart to Heart (Season 2) Kevin Hart has two brand new episodes featuring interviews with Will Ferrell and Dr. Dre, the latter of whom revealed that he was it “wasn’t” his decision to make his iconic debut album, “The Chronic.” He claims he was trying to separate himself from the success of his former group N.W.A., but it ended up being some of his most iconic work yet.

