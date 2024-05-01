‘I Will Not Let Him Leave’: Entitled White Woman Crawls Under UPS Truck and Calls 9-1-1 In Protest of How Her Package Was Delivered

A viral video shows a 70-year-old woman lying under a UPS truck to protest how her package was delivered.

The bizarre footage was posted by @public.freakout on TikTok. It shows the woman lying in the street while speaking with a 911 dispatcher.

“I’m under his truck…and I will not let him leave,” the woman told the operator.

The video shows a 70-year-old woman on the phone with a dispatcher underneath a UPS truck. (@public.freakout/Tiktok)

According to the UPS driver, the woman ordered a “huge” reclining chair, but he didn’t have all the equipment he needed. The driver wanted to move the truck and back it up closer to make it easier to get it to her door.

“I let her know I couldn’t deliver it at this time, and she went nuts. Started climbing on my truck, I requested to her to move so that I could leave, and she proceeded to get under my truck to completely stop me,” according to a March 2 Instagram post.

“She became very aggressive at this point and started yelling, ‘You have to get everything on a cart and bring it up to my door.’ After that argument, I asked for guidance from my supervisors, and they told me to leave. I told her she would have to arrange another way to get her stuff, that’s when everything in this video happened,” he added.

In the video, the driver kept telling her to move from under the truck, so she wouldn’t get hurt: “Ma’am, that’s not safe; somebody can hit you,” he said while recording her. “You need to get out [from] under there.”

The woman explained to the dispatcher that she was upset because the driver wouldn’t put her package on a cart or allow her to help him with it.

“He wants to leave it on the street in front of my gate,” she claimed. “I said give me my stuff, and he’s not. He said I had to arrange a different way to have it delivered, and Amazon said it would be delivered to my door. So I’m not going to let him leave.”

“Ma’am, get out of there. I’m not going to leave. That’s for your own safety,” the driver said, adding that a car could hit her. “You’re going to get hurt.”

“Oh well,” she replied.

The driver accused her of climbing on the truck, but she immediately interrupted him: “I am not. I am lying on the street.”

Seconds later, she got off the ground while talking to the dispatcher.

“The cops are on their way,” she told the driver. “All you had to do was the right thing, sir.”

People in the comment section were shocked by the woman’s behavior.

“I wish these Karens would be charged for kidnapping. Ridiculous,” one person wrote.

Someone else added: “I can hear the eye roll from dispatch over the phone.”

“I wish dispatch could hang up on people like this. Taking up actual time from people who have an emergency,” another commenter said.

A similar video went viral in July 2022 after a woman demanded that a delivery man who was dropping off a new refrigerator remove the old appliance and replace it with the new one. After the delivery person declined, the woman also stationed herself under the man’s truck, stopping him from moving.