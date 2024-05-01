‘Had to Think About My Babies’: Texas Mother Who Fatally Shot Teen Attempting to Enter Her 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Window Relieved After Escaping Charges

A Texas grand jury reportedly didn’t find enough evidence to charge Aleah Wallace, the woman who fatally shot a teen trying to break into her home last year.

Wallace opened fire on the 14-year-old Devin Baker when he attempted to go through her 8-year-old daughter’s window at Peppertree Acres Apartments in Fort Worth on Dec. 14. The grand jury’s decision was a relief for Wallace, who thought the process would take longer.

“I feel great that they were able to see it through my eyes,” Wallace, a mother of four, told local Fox affiliate KDFW. “Basically, it would be dragged out, or I’d be away from my kids or things like that.”

Aleah Wallace is raising money after she was informed she is being evicted after fatally shooting an intruder. (GoFundMe)

“I want to offer my condolences to his family and thank everyone who helped me and my girls,” she continued.

Before the shooting, the mother called the police about a potential intruder. It came after several burglary attempts at her subsidized housing duplex. An officer filled out a report and left. No arrest was made at that time.

After the incident, Wallace was informed that she had 30 days to leave the property because she had a firearm. She created a GoFundMe, raising more than $71,000.

“I’m devastated that he was 14. I hate that. I literally do. And I’m so sorry. But at that point, I had to think about my babies,” the concerned mother told KDFW in January. I didn’t know he was 14 when he was on the other side of that window. All I knew was that somebody could come in and hurt me or my kids. That’s it.”

Wallace has since moved away from the property, and she and her children have been going to counseling, per the outlet.

“They go to counseling once a week, so it’s still a little tough for them, but other than that they’re OK,” Wallace said.