‘Is That The Home Depot Girl?’: Fans Give Shaquille O’Neal the Side-Eye After He Is Spotted Accompanying Two Women Into a Hotel

Fans are keeping a close eye on Shaquille O’Neal’s female companions.

The retired NBA player has a history of being spotted out and about in the company of a woman, or sometimes two. People are now talking about a new video of the 51-year-old in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League games that showed him with new eye candy.

Shaq was captured dressed in all black with a black bandanna tied around his neck as he and two young ladies dressed in curve-hugging dresses made their way into a hotel.

Shaq is spotted with two women in Las Vegas. (Photos: Dluckyexperience/TikTok)

While a video uploaded to TikTok by a bystander did not offer much context, it didn’t take long for other social media users to draw their own conclusions about the Diesel’s Vegas strip outing.

“Shaq been embracing the baddies more regardless if he get seen or not and i ain’t mad at it,” wrote one person when the short clip landed on a blog page. The former Los Angeles Lakers star has been called out in the past for cozying up next to Brittany Renner.

Renner, an influencer, has been tied to various professional athletes and celebrities. She also shares a son with her ex, PJ Washington, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets.

“Looking like baby Shaunies lol,” wrote another person who determined that the unidentified ladies shared a likeness to O’Neal’s ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal.

The former couple was married from 2002 to 2011. They share five children, including Shaunie’s son, Myles, from a previous relationship. Shaq also has a daughter from a relationship prior to meeting his ex.

“Is that the Home Depot girl?” asked a third person. Fans may recall that Shaq and a college student named Ariana Josephine Cossie, dubbed the “Home Depot Girl” on social media, recently made headlines.

He slid into her DMs with words of encouragement after she was doxxed and criticized for her comments about OnlyFans workers not making money the right way.

Shaq DM's the Viral Home Depot Girl pic.twitter.com/iCNelZIgJ5 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 11, 2023

Cassie, a self-identified Christian and influencer, said the attention and being doxxed ultimately cost her her job at the home improvement store.

Shaq, on the other hand, rode the attention wave by releasing a freestyle song and video where he jokingly tried to find her.

In the visual, he donned the retailer’s orange apron as he roamed the aisles of a Home Depot store.