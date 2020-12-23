Shaq Clarifies ‘Booty’ Comment He Left on Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking Video

In a relatively short time, Megan Thee Stallion has become highly successful for her seductive rap bars and infectious personality, but even more so for her mesmerizing twerking skills and her seemingly “vibranium”-infused knees.

So it’s no surprise that when the Houston hottie hopped on Instagram Live on Dec. 9 for an impromptu twerk session, folks gathered around to see the spectacle that is Captain of the Hot Girls, including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

(L-R) Shaquille O’Neal. Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: @shaq/Instagram @theestallion/Instagram

During a recent Live session, the former basketball player was caught lurking in the comment section. When questioned as to why he was there, the 48-year-old replied, “watching that booty.”

Shaq’s comment quickly went viral and had everyone wondering whether he was trying his luck with her. Even his own son Shareef chimed in on the statement, stating, “I feel you pops.”

However, the “Inside the NBA” sports analyst recently revealed that that wasn’t the case at all. When reporters from TMZ caught up with the star, he clarified his quip, saying, “This is what happened, America. I was in [IG Live session], somebody said, ‘What are you doing in here?’ And I typed what I typed. I wasn’t trying to hit on her.”

The “STEEL” star told the cameraman that he wasn’t looking for Megan to respond when asked if the female MC had acknowledged his comment. Shaq downplayed the whole thing saying, “I don’t know, I didn’t even check.”

At the time, folks had a field day when Shaq’s mild comment, to say the least, appeared on their social media timeline. NBA Central captured a screenshot just as soon as it went scrolling by, garnering over 30,000 likes from fans left in stitches.

One Twitter user responded to the post, saying, “I DON’T BLAME YOU BIG GUY LOL I WOULD HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT DAT PHAT AZZ TO LMAO HAHAHA HAHAHA HAHAHA.”

I DON'T BLAME YOU BIG GUY LOL I WOULD HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT DAT PHAT AZZ TO LMAO HAHAHA HAHAHA HAHAHA 🤣 😆 😂 😅 — JAMES E. CLAYTON (@cowboyearlbama) December 10, 2020

Another user commented, “Can’t blame him. She’s by far the most beautiful woman on earth.”

It doesn’t appear that fans will see a Shaq-and-Megan relationship in their lifetime. However, both parties are free agents in the love department and haven’t been romantically linked to any other people.