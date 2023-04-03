‘Did You Pee on Yourself?’: Kym Whitley Shares Hilarious Story of How She Supported Sherri Shepherd After Her ‘Tinker Bell’ Accident at Work

Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd‘s 25-year-old friendship involves supporting each other during the most unexpected times. But fans say the two comedians are the true definition of best friend goals.

Shepherd recently shared a clip of herself and her longtime bestie during an appearance on her daytime talk show “Sherri” last month.

The co-hosts of the “Two Funny Mamas” podcast went down memory lane as they recounted some of the most comical moments in their friendship.

Kym Whitley (left) explains how she supported Sherri Shepherd (right) after Shepherd had an acident at work (Photo: Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd ‘Sherri’ show on YouTube)

One moment Shepherd decided to recall was a behind-the-scenes incident that occurred while both ladies worked on the “Tom Joyner Morning Show.”

In the short clip, fans can see the 55-year-old comedian standing on a computer chair while Whitley stared at her in confusion.

“What are you doing?” the 61-year-old asked. “She done lost a few pounds, now she thinks she’s Tinker Bell.”



“We’re passing the mic!” Shepherd yelled as she used her feet to maneuver the chair’s direction.

While Whitley continued to promote the former morning show, Shepherd decided to jump off of the moving chair and hit her kneecap on the desk in front of her.

“What is wrong with you?,” Whitley, her concerned bestie, yelled, “you know you got osteoporosis and arthritis!”

Shepherd screamed out in pain, stating, “Oh God, that hurts.” Whitley’s worried tone didn’t calm down the situation one bit, for she screamed back, “Why would you do that? What is wrong with you? Did you pee on yourself?”

A seemingly embarrassed Shepherd covered her crotch as she confessed, “I peed on myself!”

Once the clip ended, Whitley admitted that was “one of the funniest” moments while confirming that Shepherd did, in fact, pee on herself.

However, the “Harlem” actress had nothing to be embarrassed about, because her ride or die had her back.

“As a best girlfriend, I went ahead and peed on myself too,” Whitley said as Shepherd burst into laughter. “I supported you, remember.”

The clip was uploading the @Sherrishowtv page on Instagram, where several fans admired their years-long friendship.

“Not tinker bell this is a real friendship y’all.”

“I love you two together.”

“I love these two beautiful women together I laughed so much during this segment kym I love you.”

“I remember this, I thought you was gonna break your leg honey it was too early in the morning for dat.”

While fans found this particular segment comical, a few have criticized Shepherd for her most recent statements about Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 31-year-old son, Etienne Maurice.

Sherri Shepherd nasty behind talking bout Sheryl Lee Ralph son the way I thought Larsa was with Michael Jordon’s son. #RHOM pic.twitter.com/x5rcA437vS — BIG FREDDY (@RashadEst85) March 29, 2023

During her “Hottie Alert” segment last Wednesday, March 29, the former co-host of “The View” said she’s been knowing Maurice since he was a baby and applauded how handsome he has become.

However, a few fans felt Shepherd crossed the line by alluding that she’d be intimate with him if they were ever to come face to face again.

“Sheryl Lee Ralph don’t want me over for no girls night,” she joked. “I’m up here with Etienne! That’s where I’m at.”

Despite the backlash, Maurice seemed tickled by Shepherd’s comments and reposted her bit on his Instagram page with various laughing emojis.