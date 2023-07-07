‘I Know Where He Wants to Put That Left Hand’: Photo of Nia Long Hugging a New York Rapper Has Fans Zooming In on His Hand Placement

Nia Long is living the best chapter of her life with exotic trips, new business endeavors, and receiving love from men who have longed for her affection.

The latter recently came true, at least on the surface, for rapper Ghostface Killah. “My Old Crush gave me a Hug …. shout out to @iamnialong,” he wrote as the caption of an Instagram post. The July 6 upload was of a picture of him and Long mid-embrace at an outing of sorts.

Nia Long and Ghostface Killah share an embrace. (Photo: @realghostfacekillah/Instagram)

The actress was shown wearing a leopard print outfit with a cropped white jacket as she reached out to hug the Staten Island emcee. The run-in with each other seemed to be a welcome surprise, judging by the smiles that were plastered across their faces.

In the comments, fans immediately recalled Ghostface’s “The Hilton” lyrics, where he gave the “Love Jones” star a shoutout. On the track, he rapped, “Glittered out, stout face, Tec, Rae up in the Hilton/ Heard Nia Long is in the building.”

His followers were thrilled that he snagged a moment with Long. They wrote:

“Hugs from your crush hit different.”

“I don’t know where the hands ended up but it looks like they were on the correct coarse but im sure Ghost adjusted accordingly.”

“That smile on your face tho… I wish I was there lol …”

“Ohhh my God! Ohhh my goodness! I didn’t know she had HAMS like that…”

He knows where he wants to put that left hand 😈 — King Awesome (@bigrog6395) July 7, 2023

The Wu-Tang Clan group member is in good company as it pertains to hip-hop stars paying homage the ’90s beauty. Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, A$AP Ferg, and others have all dedicated lyrics to swooning over the crush-worthy actress.

Long’s fans have been clocking her every move since she broke off her engagement with her longtime love, Ime Udoka. The couple, who had been together for 13 years, ended their relationship after the Houston Rockets coach was blasted for an alleged affair with a female subordinate when he was still the Boston Celtics coach. They share 11-year-old son Kez.

Many of her supporters are convinced that since becoming single last fall she has been everywhere except home, even being spotted seemingly cozied up with Omarion on the red carpet and then with Terrance J while out in Dubai in January.