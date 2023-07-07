Black & Streaming: From ‘Aurora: A Love Story’ to Kevin Hart’s Series ‘Hart to Heart,’ Here are Nine New and Classic Releases to Enjoy This Weekend

July is here and so is the summer heat, which means some will be parked on the couch watching tv under the AC or near a pool. This week’s What to Watch list is short but impactful featuring new and classic releases to enjoy while laughing and crying.

Comedian Kevin Hart has two new releases, including his comedy special “Reality Check” and season 3 of his interview series “Hart to Heart.” Another series back with a new episode includes “Run the World” on Starz.

Tobias Truvillion and Wakeema Hollis in “Aurora: A Love Story”, and comedian Kevin Hart. (Photos: @aurorathemovie/Instagram; @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

For viewers looking to bask in the idea of marriage and love, check out “Aurora: A Love Story” or “Jumping the Broom.” For something classic, Ice Cube’s “Barbershop” film was the first of three films from the franchise, in addition to the Queen Latifah-led movie “Beauty Shop.” The entire franchise grossed over $230 million.

Check out this list of new and classic and iconic television series and movies hitting streaming platforms this weekend.

Apple TV

Aurora: A Love Story (2023) Kenny (Tobias Truvillion) and Giselle (Wakeema Hollis) are faced with “secrets, lies, and betrayal” just one day before their wedding in Puerto Rico. A series of unexpected events seemingly threaten to wreck their loving union, even though both are still willing to fight for it. But only time will tell. The film is also available on Hulu and Starz.

HBO Max

Barbershop (2002) Ice Cube is the lead actor in the comedy film, which led to two other addition and contributed to yet another successful movie franchise to follow his “Friday” films. Cube recruited a cast of comedians such as Cedric the Entertainer, DeRay Davis, Deon Cole, Sonya Eddy, Anthony Anderson, Leonard Earl Howze, and others. It also features Eve, Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Larenz Tate’s brother Lahmard Tate.

There are 2 things we could all use right now — a laugh and a haircut!

This week we're throwing it back to 2002's #Barbershop staring Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, Eve, and Anthony Anderson💈✂ pic.twitter.com/5KOUfgatqO — MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) July 27, 2020

Hulu

Attack the Block (2011) John Boyega plays the lead as Moses, in this sci-fi comedy about a group of teenagers in South London defending their neighborhood from an invasion of extraterrestrials with razor-sharp teeth. The aliens even invaded the 25-story high-rise apartments where they all live with their parents and siblings.

Netflix

White House Down (2013) Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx plays a Black president in this action thriller alongside Channing Tatum, who acts as John Kale, his private security, during a White House invasion. During a tour of the monumental place, a team of heavily armed gunmen seize control of the government with the help of the head of the Secret Service. Kale has three jobs: save his daughter, the President, and the country from a massive takeover.

Peacock

Kevin Hart: Reality Check (2023) The beloved comedian is back with his eighth standup special, which was released on his 44th birthday on July 6. Viewers can look forward to an hour of raw and unfiltered jokes about his family life, growing up in Philadelphia, Black Twitter, and much more. The film was recorded during his sold-out show at Resort World in Las Vegas.

Hart to Heart (Season 3) Hart’s original series is also back for a third season, where a variety of his friends and special guest will join him to have honest questions about their careers, lives, and more. He will be joined by Issa Rae, J. Cole, Will Smith, Will Ferrell, and his frenemy Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Two episodes are out now featuring actors Sofia Vergara and John Cena, and coming up next is Grammy-winning producer Dr. Dre, who called him out about last season’s interview with Don Cheadle.

Jumping the Broom (2011) Get into the feels of love, marriage, and courtship in this romantic drama about two individuals from opposite worlds who bring their family together for the first time on their wedding weekend. The cast features a variety of Hollywood actors such as Paula Patton, Laz Alonso, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Meagan Good, Mike Epps, Romeo Miller, Pooch Hall, DeRay Davis, and the film’s producer, Pastor T.D. Jakes.

Starz

Run the World (Season 2) After watching one of their close friends walk down the aisle last week, Whitney finds herself smitten with a guy she met through a matchmaker. Meanwhile, Sandi has a run-in with her ex a week after he proposed, but she’s firm in her decision to walk away. Renee breaks up with her billionaire boyfriend due to false hope of repairing things with her estranged husband, who later serves her with divorce papers.