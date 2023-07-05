‘She Is Not Making Her Half of the Rent’: Fans Revisit Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 50/50 Conversation After Critiquing Her ‘Awful’ Performance and Hair In Recent Movie

Gabrielle Union found a sure thing in a much younger lover in “The Perfect Find,” but fans have been unable to share that same sentiment about her new flick.

The Netflix rom-com, which was released on June 14, has left plenty of viewers scratching their heads with disapproval of the acting and script as well as some of the hair choices seen throughout the film.

Gabrielle Union. (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

“This Gabrielle Union movie is awful she is not making her half of the rent this month,” wrote one disappointed viewer, renewing interest in the actress’ 50/50 split of finances with her husband Dwyane Wade.

Last month, the “Being Mary Jane” star sent social media into an uproar when she revealed that she and the retired NBA player share certain bills.

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Wade, 41, elaborated on the agreement, saying that costs regarding their daughter Kaavia James, their swanky Los Angeles home and luxury vacation costs are handled jointly.

Union, 50, also hit back at everyone who turned her disclosure into think pieces. “I think the takeaway is that some people think of me as stupid for not forcing a very wealthy man to pay for my life,” Union told “WhoWhatWear.com” in an exclusive interview.

“If that works in your house, I love that for you. But that’s not how it works over here. That’s not what brings me joy,” she continued. “Paying for half of this house — which is our dream home — paying for half of our vacations, paying for half of our miracle child, I take great pride in that.”

Some of the other comments about “The Perfect Find” included one person writing, “the movie wasn’t even bad it was the hair choices on her that were terrible.” Another suggested, “The hair, the makeup, wardrobe, storyline… them people really hate her.”

jail time to whoever styled Gabrielle Union’s hair for The Perfect Find pic.twitter.com/W9nL4J92YZ — Harry (@Clarkhf) June 29, 2023

More than a few viewers came to Union’s defense, as her acting chops were scrutinized across social platforms. Those comments included:

“Sometimes it’s the way a movie is written and NOT how the actor performs! Her acting was great, the movie just was not. #stillpaid.”

“It was INTENTIONALLY meant to be a ROM COM, and corny. That was THE VIBE … Not every movie is meant to be deep and intense, understanding movie/writing templates helps u appreciate any film for what it is.. cause for the vibe it was trying to give, it gave. IYKYK.”

“I loved her in deliver us from Eva I ain’t seen dis new movie yet but ima respect her cuz she held down the chocolate girls before it was a lot on the big screen.”

Union recently shared that tapping into her character, Jenna Jones’, story was easy, considering that she and Wade have a 9-year age gap. The couple will celebrate nine years of marriage in August.