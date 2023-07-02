‘What Do You Want?’: Gabrielle Union Says She Struggled with 9-Year Age Difference Between Herself and Husband Dwyane Wade as His Mom Questioned Her Motives

Gabrielle Union‘s new Netflix film “The Perfect Find” has some similarities to the 50-year-old actress’s relationship with her husband, Dwyane Wade. The film is based on the novel by Tia Williams and follows the relationship of a 40-year-old media mogul in the fashion industry who falls in love with the much younger son of her boss.

According to USA Today, Union spoke about the similarities between the film and her own life with 41-year-old Wade. Union noted that in the film, her character’s boss, played by Gina Torres, questions her motives in dating her son, played by “Straight Outta Compton” actor Keith Powers.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Torres’ character initially has an issue with the relationship after she finds the couple being intimate in her apartment and throws Union’s character out of her home. Union told the outlet that Wade’s mother also questioned her relationship with Wade early on, and she used her experience to pull from while making the Netflix film.

“I lived it,” said Union. “Being with someone who’s nine years younger than me and dealing with it. In the very beginning, (Wade’s mother) was like … ‘What do you want?’ … So you pull from those things.”

Wade and Union began dating in 2009 and married in 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kaavia James, in 2018. Union is also the stepmother to Wade’s children from his first marriage to Siohvaughn Funches, Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, and his child with Aja Metoyer, 9-year-old Xavier. The couple is also guardian to Wade’s nephew, 21-year-old Dahveon Morris.

Union brought her family and friends on a trip to Africa to celebrate her 50th birthday and documented the trip in a two-part documentary series, “Gabrielle Union: My Journey To 50.” The actress visited Ghana, South Africa and Tanzania.

Brought my village to the motherland and tomorrow I’m taking you NEXT! Join me for my 2-part docuseries, “My Journey to 50” only on @betplus! pic.twitter.com/lSztOzuCqc — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 14, 2023

“Gabrielle Union: My Journey To 50” is currently streaming on BET+.