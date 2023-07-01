Jonathan Majors’ Legal Team Denies Latest Allegations of Domestic Abuse After Exposé Claims He Has Been Mistreating Other Girlfriends in the Past

The attorney for actor Jonathan Majors says his client “vehemently denies” recent allegations that he abused women he dated going back as far as when he was in college.

These accusations that claim he has been physically and mentally abusing romantic partners for over a decade were published in report this week by Rolling Stone and come months after he was caught in a highly publicized domestic violence incident. The lawyer says his client

Majors’ defamation attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, released a statement in response to the Rolling Stone piece.

“These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article — demonstrating their outright falsity,” People magazine reports Pusch said.

The lawyer also said Majors “denies any allegations of abuse, violence or intimidation during his time at Yale.”

“Rolling Stone’s allegations were directly rebutted by those who actually knew and acted with Mr. Majors at Yale,” Pusch continued, before stating that the outlet knew that there were people who claimed the “allegations were false.”

Majors’ legal team said they reached out to Rolling Stone and gave the magazine “statements from Mr. Majors’ actual past romantic partners attesting to his character attesting to his character and the falsity of the charges, but Rolling Stone purposefully ignored those facts and red flags and published the false charges anyway.”

Rolling Stone, which gave Majors’ reps an opportunity to comment for its exposé, said it reached out to all six women the actor’s lawyers cited as character witnesses. The outlet said the women claimed they did not give permission for their statements to be shared with the magazine, with one saying her statement was “pre-written, not truthful.”

But one woman was willing to go on the record. Haley Carter, who is described as having dated Majors from age 13 to 18, said in her statement, in part, “After 20 years of knowing him, I can tell you who Jonathan is. He did not do these things.”

The “Creed III” actor is currently awaiting trial to defend himself against assault and aggravated harassment charges he received in March. He faces up to a year in prison if he is found guilty, USA Today reports.

To complicate matters, days after his June 21 court appearance, reports surfaced that Majors’ lawyers filed a domestic complaint against the woman he faces charges of assaulting, Grace Jabbari.

The attorneys assert that he is the real victim and was attacked. They claim that they have evidence to corroborate their defense.

These abuse allegations have impacted Majors’ career. Disney’s Marvel Studios has been rumored to be moving to sever ties with the actor, but no official announcements about this have been made.

Majors made a mark as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the physical abuse allegations, his hold on the role is speculated to be in danger.

The actor is reported to have signed a $20 million deal to portray Kang in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” following his critically acclaimed two seasons of Disney’s “Loki” and in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania.”

He was also slated to make an appearance in 2026’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

Now it seems that contract could be in jeopardy.