‘On Jan. 6 Many Officers Nearly Died’: ‘Coward’ Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Podcast Ad Holding Military-Style Weapon In Front of U.S. Capitol Sparks Major Backlash

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is under fire after posting a promotional picture for her new podcast that features the Georgia Republican in the driver’s seat of a Hummer-style vehicle with the driver’s door thrown open, revealing her holding a still-smoking military-style high-capacity gun.

The public alarm is prompted by the superimposed image of her in front of the nation’s Capitol building, the location of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumbs down during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The representative’s new show is called “MTG Battleground,” and the promo shot was reposted by Patriot Takes’ Twitter page.

According to the profile, drum magazines similar to the one Greene carries in the graphic carry 50 to 100 rounds of ammunition.

A former U.S. Capitol Police sergeant, Aquilino Gonell, who was wounded and traumatized by the ambush of the Capitol, took to Twitter to blast Greene for what he considers reckless and treasonous behavior.

“Finding this outrageous and dangerous is an understatement,” he tweeted. “On Jan 6 many officers nearly died, some pay the ultimate price for her delusional obsession with political violence her supporters. She is no longer flirting with violence. She is encouraging it…again.”

“You are a turncoat… The same battleground we fought to protect you and everyone else inside the Capitol, but like a coward, you were running scared and hiding in a secure place that you were able to get to with time borrowed we gave you,” Gonell added.

Others joined in, noting how dangerous the image is in America’s current climate.

“Honestly, I view her post as a threat of violence. It’s absolutely dangerous and unacceptable,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Lock. Her. Up. Now,” wrote another.

One Twitter user wrote: “MTG is a domestic terrorist. She should have been charged and prosecuted for her involvement in trying to violently overthrow the duly elected and rightful government.”

Some people pointed to Greene’s position on what happened on Jan. 6 and her support for violence at the national building.

During a Dec. 10 appearance before the New York Young Republicans Club, she spoke about how disorganized the insurrection was.

“I want to tell you something. If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would’ve been armed,” she said.