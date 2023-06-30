‘Body Is Bodying’: Reginae Carter Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In New Workout Video, Fans Zoom In on Her Slim Waist

Reginae Carter, the daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson-Rushing, continues to make headlines over her curvy physique.

The 24-year-old socialite recently enjoyed a workout session in the park with Zonnique and some friends and shared the experience with her 7 million Instagram followers.

Reginae Carter has a workout session in the park with her friends. (Photo: @reginarcarter/Instagram)

In the pieced-together video, Carter can be seen wearing a yellow two-piece set that highlighted her toned stomach, thighs, and curvaceous buttocks. She wore a crop top that hugged her bust, while her shoulder-length hairstyle was accompanied by a black Chanel hat.

Her recording showed the ladies walking down a long strip that was soon revealed to be a section of the Atlanta Belt Line, working out in a park, and enjoying some alcoholic beverages and food at a Mexican restaurant afterward.

“Park Workout with the girls New @whyifitin Otw,” Carter wrote as her caption. She added Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s new newest song with Aqua titled, “Barbie World (with Aqua)” as her background music.

Her video currently received over one million plays and has attained over 86,000 likes, with over 600 comments.

Many social media users couldn’t help but mention how snatched and slim the “Boxed In” actress appeared.

“That’s rightttt .. give the girls body Nae.”

“Your skin is so bomb.”

“Nae your body is bodying!!”

“GYATT DAYUMMM.”

A few fans also zoomed in on how perfectly the yellow set accented her chocolate-brown skin. “Geeeerrrlll this cute looking like a fresh cup of lemonade on this hot day get it Nae #melaninpoppin,” one user said.

Another one penned, “Nae poppin out wit the crew with the yellow on. HER Is serving up the yellow IFITIN and I’m li[heart eyes].”

“I Fit In” is the name of Carter’s athleisure line for women who want to look cute while working out. Their bright-colored sets, bodysuits, and accessories range anywhere from $9 to $59, per the pricing on its website.

This past March marked one year since the launch of the line, and, according to Carter, more comfortable outfits will be added in due time.

Also coming soon is Carter’s own reality series with her mother titled, “Toya & Reginae.” The upcoming show is scheduled to hit viewers’ TV screens this August only on We TV and Allblk.