‘Girl, U Look So Good’: Fans Say Missy Elliott Looks ‘Like a Whole Snack’ In New Photo Following Drastic Weight Loss 

Missy Elliott has been in the industry for more than two decades, and fans continue to give her constant praise.

The soon-to-be Rock & Roll Hall of Famer uploaded a new photo of herself from a recent shoot, and fans are hypnotized by her youthful glow.

Missy Elliott’s new post puts fans in a trance because of her ageless glow. (Photo: @missymisdemeanorelliott/Instagram)

Missy graced the cover of Essence magazine for their newest issue. In one of her pictures she can be seen posing in a long-sleeved sequined dress that stopped right above her kneecaps.

She wore stiletto heels that wrapped around her ankles and had her hair slicked back into a ponytail or bun.

“[email protected] July/August Cover issue Thank you so much I’m Grateful SUPA [fly emoji] & No I ain’t done yet,” she wrote on social media.

Her photo attained over 204,000 views, with over 6,960 likes on Twitter and over 204,000 likes on Instagram. Many users couldn’t help but zoom in on the 51-year-old’s timeless beauty.

“Queen Missy looking like a whole snack. You dropped this.” one user said before adding a meme of a penguin picking up a golden crown.

“I meeeaaaann, are you kidding me?? This is goals across the board. Like a fine wine.”



“Missy you age BACKWARDS! You’ve been such an inspiration to a young Black girl who loves music and arts. The grind is impeccable. The talent is genius level. So thankful to be alive during the Missy era.”

“I can’t take this aging backwards thang. Girl, u look so good.”

During her interview with Essence, the “Get Ur Freak On” rapper candidly opened up about overcoming anxiety. She said it was something she had been dealing with for years.

“I think a lot of things were brushed up under the rug for me growing up, and probably also for a lot of people,” Missy revealed, noting that she endured periods of isolation during the pandemic.

“I had so much time to just think of childhood stuff, and all kinds of stuff. But that’s what makes me human.”



She confessed that her mental health was heavily triggered years ago after she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder.

“Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through s–t… We all do,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Missy credited an unnamed male artist who encouraged her through the dark times.

“I had a peer of mine say, ‘Hey, look, I’ve been through the same thing,’” she said. “And he was just like, ‘Next time I see you, I’m going to put a mirror in front of your face, so you can remember who you are and all that you’ve done.”



Although she never gave a name to the helpful hand, she did confirm it was not her frequent collaborator Timbaland.

Now Missy makes it her mission to not only encourage other Black women but to also let people know that it is all right to reach out for help.

“It’s OK to say, ‘Hey, I’m not OK today.’ Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open. Because we would be able to uplift each other,” she told the outlet.

This fall, Missy will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with other all-star inductees such as Chaka Khan, Sheryl Crow, and more.

This milestone announcement came right after she became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.