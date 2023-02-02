‘I Didn’t Even Know That Was Her’: Fans Say Missy Elliot Looks Unrecognizable In New Video After Weight Loss

After being in the industry for over a decade, Missy Elliott has been nominated for a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Missy Elliott in 2023 and in 2001.(Photos: @missymisdemeanorelliott/Instagram; SGranitz/WireImage)

In a recent Instagram post, the American rapper uploaded a quick video of herself stylishly rocking different outfits as she strutted her stuff on what looked like a runway.

Missy’s first outfit was a snatched black-and-white sheer jumpsuit with a leather skirt. As Elliott did her catwalk, she ripped off the leather skirt, showing just the jumpsuit.

The 51-year-old then decided to rip off the outfit as a whole and showed fans her second ensemble which was a zebra-like jumpsuit perfectly paired with zebra heels.

Her last outfit consisted of a long, glittery purple gown that gracefully captured her shape.

“SUPADUPAFLY [kiss emoji]” Elliott wrote as her caption.

The “Get Ur Freak On” artist’s video received over 1 million plays and was also reposted on different media outlets.

The Shade Room was one outlet to post Missy’s video, and many fans there couldn’t help but comment on her amazing figure.

“She’s definitely my weight loss goals atp realistically [fire] the gown [fire]”

“I didn’t even know that was her when I saw this earlier!”



There were several comments focused on Missy’s weight, prompting one fan to remind folks to be nice as they reminded people of her health condition.

“No Missy slander she already suffers from a illness were she constantly loses weight, she looks good, can we get an album”



In 2011, Elliott revealed to ABC News that she suffered from Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the body’s “disease-fighting immune system.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Although Graves’ disease may affect anyone, it’s more common among women and in people younger than 40.” Graves’ disease also happens to be a common cause of hyperthyroidism.



ABC News revealed that the four-time Grammy winner had been battling her condition since 2008, but she still has managed to work through it.

When asked how she manages her condition, Elliott revealed dieting and exercise.

“I was on medication for a short while but have been off it,” she confessed, “I manage the condition through diet and exercise.”

In 2018, Elliott was honored at Essence magazine’s Black Women In Music event in New York City, where she expressed being ill before the event.

“I was sick, I couldn’t even lift a pen, my nervous system had broke all the way down,” she said.

While Elliott never specified Graves’ disease as a reason for her falling ill, that can be interpreted because nervous system manifestations typically occur in those who deal with hyperthyroidism.