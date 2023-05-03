‘Aging Like the Finest Champagne’: Fans Say Missy Elliott Looks ‘Younger’ In New Photos Since Her Drastic Weight Loss

Missy Elliott’s latest post has fans certain that she’s aging backward.

The Hip Hop emcee shared two images of herself in a black sweatsuit with purple medium-length braids falling onto her collarbone.

“Copy Written don’t ______ Y’all do it _____,” she wrote as her caption, which quoted lyrics from her 2001 song, “Get Ur Freak On.”

Missy Elliott shares new photos and fans are amazed at her youthful glow. (Photo: @missymisdemeanorelliott/Instagram)

Her post received over 50,000 likes with over 1,100 comments from fans who finished her lyrics. On the track, she raps, “Copywrittem, so don’t copy me Y’all do it, sloppily.”

While several fans quoted the rest of Missy’s song, there were several comments noting her timeless beauty.

“Missy is not aging”

“How is she looking like a teenager”

“You are getting younger!”

“No one and I respectfully mean NO ONE can ever do it like Missy hands down the most forward thinking, naturally gifted, uniquely creative in the game & she’s aging like the finest champagne we adore you girl !!! Xxx”

This isn’t the first time fans praised the ‘Work It” lyricist’s glow-up. In February, many suggested that Missy looked “unrecognizable” after dropping a video that captured her snatched figure.

Missy Elliott in 2023 and in 2001. (Photos: @missymisdemeanorelliott/Instagram; SGranitz/WireImage)

Though many focused on her weight loss, some noted her autoimmune disorder that affects the body’s “disease-fighting immune system.” As previously reported, she has been battling the disease since 2008.

Fans are also praising Missy after it was announced that she will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall.

The all-star list of inductees also includes Chaka Khan, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, George Michael, and The Spinners. In addition to this immense achievement, hip-hop legend DJ Kool Herc is set to receive the Music Influence Award.

After the exciting news broke, the 51-year-old went to Twitter and penned a lengthy message thanking all of her supporters.

“It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your washed up & it would crush me at times,” she wrote. “BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself.”

It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your washed up & it would crush me at times🥺BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself🙏🏾 I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters💜 I LOVE YOU💜 pic.twitter.com/gkHUttWoU5 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

She continued, “I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters I LOVE YOU”

This honor comes after she became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Half of Fame event is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.