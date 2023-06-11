‘This Ain’t Hard But It Sho’ll Ain’t Easy’: DC Young Fly Remembers Jacky Oh as a ‘Beautiful Soul’ and a ‘Great Mother’ at Her Funeral, Delivers Moving Speech About Faith

Laughing is good for the soul, and comedian DC Young Fly is using a little bit of humor to help cope with the grief of losing his longtime partner Jacky Oh. She died at 32 last month.

The couple had been together since 2015 and shared two daughters, Nova and Nala, and a baby boy named Prince.

The funeral for the YouTube influencer took place at Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta on June 10.

Influencer and beauty entrepreneur Jacky Oh, who was the longtime partner of comedian DC Young Fly, died on May 31, 2023, at the age of 32. (Photos: @msjackieoh/Instagram)

“This ain’t hard but it sho’ll ain’t easy,” DC shared in a clip from the funeral posted online. “For those who see me y’all know I pray a lot because life is real. And if I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it.”

He said, “But I’m sitting here strong letting you know chin up, chest out, that … I’m straight. My kids, we good.”

Jacky Oh was found unresponsive in her hotel room in Miami on May 31, one day after receiving plastic surgery. She had a “mommy makeover” performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Zach Okhah, which includes a tummy tuck and a breast augmentation.

DC went on to admit that he and his children are hurting, but he encouraged everyone to be grounded by faith and find their own relationship with God.

“She had a beautiful soul. She was a great mother. I’m talking ’bout super great mother. Super great mother,” the actor described. “And we gonna continue that. We’re gonna continue that love.”

In his final words to his lover, he said, “I love you, Jack, these kids are beautiful, man. God granted us strength to have three.”

“You know I was trying to have seven mo’,” DC joked, which caused everyone in the church to burst into laughter. “She gon’ beat me up for that one.”

˙The 31-year-old later added, “Man, if my kids happy I’m happy.”

Maaan DC Youngfly speech at his wife Ms Jacky oh funeral service is amazing! 🥺🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/wT7Wfe0LbE — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 10, 2023

According to other video footage, the theme for Jacky Oh’s funeral appeared to be white and pink. The couple’s friend and fellow “Wild ‘N Out” cast member B. Simone was also in attendance.

“We love you Jacky,” she wrote on her Instagram Story after the funeral. “He gave the most beautiful selfless God fearing speech. I love you D and I’m so proud of your strength.”

Fans also saluted DC’s speech and his strength as the father of three continues moving forward.

“The energy he have after her death is exactly the energy she would want him to have for their kids… Nothing but #respect.”

“This is nothing but the truth . It made me cry.”

“That was one of the most inspiring speeches/eulogies ive ever heard DC is truly a special guy.”

“Mannn… watching this really blessed me Frfr!”

Many quoted one of DC’s lines from his speech when he said, “You may have a valid reason to lose your mind, but that doesn’t mean it’s right.”

In response to critics who asked why he didn’t show more emotion, one said, “Y’all are upset with him bc he not crying and putting on a show y’all have to understand people cope with stuff differently.”

Jacky Oh is a former cast member on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” comedy series. She often shared glimpses of her life as a mom, entrepreneur, content creator, and beauty influencer on social media and through her YouTube channel, which has over 847,000 subscribers.