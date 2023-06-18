‘This Coming from a Celebrity Who Has Money’: Mo’Nique Chimes In on the 50/50 Conversations, Says Folks Today Are More Concerned with How Much Someone Makes Rather Than Finding Happiness

For the past few months, social media users have been having conversations about the highly debated 50/50 talk, stemming from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s controversial reveal to model Crisana Mariyah’s claims that a man should take on the sole financial responsibilities. The intertwining topics of money and love are exactly what comedian Mo’Nique spoke about in a resurfaced video.

Mo’Nique decides to chime in on the 50/50 debate. (Photo: @therealmoworldwide/Instagram.)

A clip of the Academy Award winner sharing her take now has gone viral, and some appear to agree with her. She believes that today’s society is more concerned with “what are you bringing to the table” and less with the joyful parts of having a partner.

“Being with somebody to make you happy,” Mo’Nique said. “That treat you special. And you can do the same. All I’m starting – not all. That’s too general, I’m hearing a lot of how much money is involved.”

She continued, “I’m hearing a lot of what’s your stuff, what you bringing to the table. You hearing people say that a woman don’t have to bring nothing to the table. Yes the, what? And it don’t have to be about the money!”

“The Parkers” star then listed off some other qualities for men to consider about a woman that has nothing to do with financial comfort.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if she brought a good attitude? Wouldn’t it be nice if she brought a nurturing disposition about herself? Wouldn’t it be nice if she could bake a g—-mn cake from scratch?

Mo’Nique ended her rant by saying, “Wouldn’t it be nice if you woke up Sunday morning a house was filled up with Sunday dinners smells? Wouldn’t it be nice, we’re not talking about that s–t no more. We talking about how much money. And that is what I believe is just tearing our community down even further, my babies.”

Spiritual Word was one of the many media sites that got ahold of Mo’Nique’s video, where a few commenters explained that her way of thinking was only due to her successful career as an actress, comedian and entertainer.

“Well you can’t be happy without money, that broke love ain’t it no more.”



“Lol this coming from a celebrity who has money.”

“U gotta have money to be in a relationship that’s y a lot of marriages fail u have to have money.”

A few even brought up Mo’Nique’s marriage to her husband of 17 years, Sidney Hicks. One wrote, “Ain’t this the same woman that was in an open marriage for years?”

A second said, “I wouldn’t take any relationships advice from Monique. She’s the breadwinner in an open marriage.”

Mo’Nique previously has shared that it was her idea to have an open marriage, and noted that it quickly backfired after her husband expressed that he wanted to have romantic relations with other women.

“I said well that’s not what I was talking about, because I am the famous one, not you,” she said in an episode of their 2016 podcast titled, “Mo’Nique and Sidney’s Open Marriage.” “What I had to learn was this thing called reciprocity.”

“The Queens of Comedy” star revealed back in March that she no longer desires to bring promiscuity into her marriage. “I didn’t want to sacrifice that just for a lay. So I grew out of that,” she said.

Despite the controversy behind her statement, many users found themselves agreeing with Mo’Nique’s lengthy vent session.

“Y’all stay overlooking the message because of the messenger.”

“She didn’t lie. So don’t even try to come for her!”

“Ugh oh. They bout to call Monique a pick me when she’s speaking facts.”

“I agree with her take here. “Wouldnt it is nice to bring a nice attitude to the table”, yep!”



It can be inferred that Mo’Nique’s video was recorded around late May because her hairstyle and outfit mirrored the ensemble she wore in a video shared on May 26.

It’s most likely only a matter of time before another celebrity chimes in on this hot-topic debate.