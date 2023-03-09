‘I Didn’t Want to Sacrifice That Just for a Lay’:  Mo’Nique Says She ‘Grew Out’ of Wanting an Open Marriage with Husband Sidney Hicks 

Comedian Mo’Nique didn’t hold back as she discussed the reason for reevaluating the open marriage agreement she had with her husband and manager, Sidney Hicks.

In a lengthy interview with “The Hollywood Reporter,” the 55-year-old opened up about her relationship as she prepares for her upcoming stand-up special, “My Name Is Mo’Nique,” which hits TV screens next month by way of Netflix.



During the exclusive conversation, Mo’Nique spoke about her 17-year marriage with Hicks, whom she married in 2006. They have twin boys, 17-year-old Jonathan and David Hicks, born in 2005.

Throughout their matrimony, the “Precious” star said she had been vocal about their consensus to an open marriage. This rule allowed for Mo’Nique to have sexual relations with individuals outside of their marriage.

While the unique agreement was initially Mo’Nique’s idea, she told the publication that she no longer has a desire for that promiscuous exertion anymore.

“Life began to happen,” she said to the outlet, “I began to see a strength I had never seen before. He loved me at my worst.”



The Academy Award-winner continued, “I didn’t want to sacrifice that just for a lay. So I grew out of that.”

She also credited her husband for being an amazing managing partner, “He’s the best manager I’ve ever had,” Mo’Nique admitted, “And I’ve had the big boys.”

In 2016, the couple ventured into podcasts and started their “Mo’Nique and Sidney’s Open Relationship” podcast.

In the first episode, Mo’Nique explained that her reasoning for wanting an open marriage was due to her need to show people that a plus-size woman can “have her cake and eat it too.”

“It was not Sidney’s idea to have an open marriage, it was mine. And initially, when I said it, I had the attitude of whoever makes the money makes the rules. And because I’m famous, and I have the money I can do whatever I want to do,” she explained.

However, the agreement quickly backfired on Mo’Nique after Hicks told her that he wanted to see other women for sexual pleasure while they were on vacation in The Bahamas.

“I said well that’s not what I was talking about, because I am the famous one not you,” she said, “what I had to learn was this thing called reciprocity.”



As the podcast episode continued, Mo’Nique blamed her “ego” for the mindset she had attained.

Despite her previous sexual ventures with other men, Hicks managed to stick around, and the two seem to now have a loving relationship with just each other.

“My Name Is Mo’Nique” will be available on Netflix on April 4.