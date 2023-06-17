‘When Did We Sign Up For This?’: Gabrielle Union Gushes About Globetrotting with Dwyane Wade for Their Ninth Wedding Anniversary After He Revealed He Pays for Their ‘Sexy’ Trips

Gabrielle Union is ready to let her hair down as she and Dwyane Wade prepare to celebrate nine years of marriage this summer.

With the summer heat quickly approaching and the celebratory date nearing, Union could not help but gush about their upcoming trip. The couple dated for six years before tying the knot in a fairytale ceremony in Miami in August 2014.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. (Photo: @Gabunion/Instagram)

They welcomed their first child together, Kaavia James, in 2018 via surrogacy. Wade already had three kids, Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier, from previous relationships.

While promoting her latest film, “The Perfect Find,” on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Union said that planning for the excursion dubbed the #WadeWorldTour is well underway, all thanks to her husband. “Oh, do we celebrate,” said the actress when asked if they had big plans to mark nearly a decade as husband and wife.

“We’ll celebrate a Wednesday just because! So our honeymoon, our anniversary, we usually go big, on a big trip with all of our other couple friends who were married around the same time, and we have ourselves a good time in and around the globe,” explained the “Bad Boys II” star.

But when it came time to dish on where they would be going, she told the daytime co-hosts, “You should absolutely ask Dwyane, ‘cause I’m also the spouse that doesn’t read full emails. I’m like, ‘When did we sign up for this?’” she joked.

“We have an amazing trip planned. It’s a little cloak and dagger, and I just stopped asking questions. I’m like, I know it’s going to be amazing, just tell me what to pack,” before adding that their destination would be warm and perfect for the retired NBA player to show off his chiseled physique.

“As a family, you know, like, me and D keep the shirt off. So I think he chooses places he can feel the most comfortable,” said Union. Earlier this month, the former Miami Heat standout spoke about his and Union’s affinity for big, luxurious trips.

Everytime I see Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade photos I always think.

"After I'm done with this stage of motherhood this is going to be me and my boo. And we ain't taking those kids with us on trips like this !". This type of Kinging and Queening 👑👑😍😍 pic.twitter.com/4Wd3fAKbbF — Ncebakazi Yoruichi Makwetu (@IAmAgojie) June 22, 2022

Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast about his and the actress’ agreement to equally share certain financial burdens, Wade explained, “When it comes to me and my wife — and another thing, we go on trips, all this stuff; y’all see the big trips.”

He continued, “My wife will put on a big trip. It’s a whole calendar year where I have to step in and I have to make sure the relationship is spicy and sexy, this and that, and my credit card gets used for everything.”

While the couple’s arrangement to split specific costs 50/50 has stirred mixed responses from fans, Wade shared that it works for them because they both carry a host of responsibilities outside of their shared household.

Dwayne Wade elaborates on the 50/50 comment made by his wife Gabrielle Union. pic.twitter.com/Nj93NbhzJN — The Quintessential Gentleman (@theqgentleman) June 13, 2023

Last year’s photo dump of their eighth wedding anniversary shows the couple on yachts, clad in beach attire, enjoying cocktails, and each other’s company. “8 of them thangs already!? That’s the way “our” love goes! Happy Anniversary G “Mutha**** Union,” wrote Wade in his post.

The two-time author shared a view recapping moments they have shared together since saying “I do.” “It’s been 8 years now married to my best friend and a lifetime to go. There have been tears and tantrums, triumphs and tremendous gratitude of our love,” began her post.

“I love your evolution and your readiness to look at yourself FIRST before pointing any fingers. I love watching you throw caution to the wind and lead in ways we’ve never seen before. May this journey of ours always be filled with joy and laughter and compassion and grace. I love you baby, forever. Happy Anniversary,” she concluded.

Some of the fans comments on their posts included:

“Y’all give me such joy! You always look like you’re best friends first- No wonder there’s so much love and courage in your home, hearts, children and life!”

“Black love matters.”

“The best is yet to come.”

“These two are my couple goals for life.”

Before their followers can get into all of the photos and clips of their upcoming vacation posts, they’ll first have a chance to see how Union celebrated her 50th birthday with a transformative trip to Africa. The two-part documentary, “My Journey to 50,” is streaming on BET+.