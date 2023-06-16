‘Praying for a Speedy Recovery’: Dionne Warwick Suffers ‘Minor’ Medical Issue Involving One of Her Legs, Cancels Upcoming Show In Chicago

Dionne Warwick has cleared her schedule of an upcoming concert in the Chicago area after reportedly suffering a medical incident.

Fans who were anticipating seeing the iconic vocalist perform at Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Des Plaines, Illinois, were informed of the change of plans on Thursday, June 15. TMZ obtained a copy of the Etix email sent to ticketholders that read:

Dionne Warwick Photo: Therealdionnew/Instagram

“Dear Dionne Warwick Fan, We regret to inform you that the Dionne Warwick performance on June 24, 2023 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines has been cancelled due to a medical incident. All ticket purchases will receive a full refund. Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing you at another event in the future.”

A rep for the “I Say A Little Prayer” artist confirmed to People that the medical incident involved one of Warwick’s legs. “It’s a minor issue that has been fixed, and she is fine,” disclosed the unidentified person. Warwick, 82, reportedly plans to accommodate her fans by rescheduling the performance at a later date.

Prior to hitting the stage at the Chicago-area venue, she was expected to appear for a concert in Pennsylvania on June 23, and she has a handful of upcoming show dates scheduled between Aug. 9, in Delaware, through Sept. 2, in California.

One fan who expressed concern for the singer wrote online, “She also cancelled two concerts last week one that was scheduled at Morongo Casino on 6/9. Sending healing vibes to Ms. Dionne.” A second person commented, “Praying for a speedy recovery.”

A third wrote, “Hope she’s ok.”

Just one day before news of her minor health issue broke, Warwick had tweeters in stitches for her response to comedian Lil Duval’s request for help. On June 13, he wrote, “Hey @dionnewarwick can u squash this baby face Anita baker beef for us please.”

Baby, that ain’t got nothing to do with me. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/dNIbmVdmIE — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) June 15, 2023

The next day she replied, “Baby, that ain’t got nothing to do with me.” Reactions to her matter-of-fact remark were plentiful. “Auntie said she Bennett and she ain’t in it,” wrote one user.

“She said “This is an A and B conversation, and I don’t C why you’re trying to add me into it,” read another reaction.

Anita Baker and Babyface have been the subject of an ongoing discourse across social media since a bungled May 10 concert left the crooner’s fans disappointed by his cancelled performance.

Though several weeks had passed since the show, Baker seemingly sparked a relentless back and forth with his fan base when she began responding to disparaging tweets sent to her.

Baker booted him from her tour days after attempting to defend herself and to clarify that the “Two Occasions” singer was a guest on her tour.

In a statement of his own, Babyface expressed disappointment in his removal and for the way things transpired online. “It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media… I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

Baker’s next show is scheduled for June 30 in Chicago. As for her former “special guest,” he is riding high off a recent stellar performance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” content series.