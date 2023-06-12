‘Kenny’s Crazies are Online Bullies’: Anita Baker Hits Back at Babyface Fans About Her Alleged ‘Unrealistic Expectations and Aggression’ Amid Tour Drama, Says She Was ‘Backstage Crying’ During His Canceled Performance

Anita Baker wants her name cleared of any wrongdoing amid ongoing backlash from a botched tour stop that left fans disappointed.

As previously reported, the vocalist is currently on the “Anita Baker: The Songstress” tour, with Kenneth Babyface Edmonds as her opening act. Last month, concertgoers were outraged when the New Jersey show was delayed by hours, resulting in the R&B crooner being “asked not to perform.”

The tour drama between Anita Baker and Babyface continues as Baker makes more allegations about the night he was “asked not to perform.” (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET; @babyface/Instagram)

Despite her explaining that Live Nation assumed responsibility for the letdown and that a host of video wall issues, in addition to the lack of production staff, were the main issues, she continues to be on the receiving end of a digital beatdown.

Since the May 10 show, Baker seemingly has been inundated with harsh criticism and messages from Babyface fans who blame her for his canceled performance. Early on, the “Never Keeping Secrets” singer shut down any misperception that he placed the onus on the veteran entertainer.

“I would never shade Anita Baker. I have too much love and respect for her, and I look forward to continuing the tour. I was just reiterating what the stagehand was saying following all of the tech difficulties,” he told TMZ as complaints launched against Baker revved up.

But she is not backing down, Instead, she has chosen to fight back in the form of responses to critics and explanations, defending herself from the ongoing commentary.

“When a friend is being attacked by your friends? … because of misinformation/fake news and you have an opportunity to say something/correct it? …It’s a nice thing. It’s the right thing to do. Reputation, peace and safety matters,” she wrote in one tweet.

In another, she wrote, “Out of Kindness & Community, you gift them $200k worth of Production/that YOU pay for…And, Still, they Complain & hold up, the show Annnd, Slander & Villanize, Your name to social media blogs & press. #Massa&Plantation.”

She accompanied the message with two gifs, one of a white man swinging a whip and another of a scene from the movie, “Django.” In it, Samuel L. Jackson’s head house slave character Stephen hugs his plantation owner Calvin Candie, played by Leonardo DiCaprio after he was shot and killed.

It is unclear if the LaFace Records co-founder is the artist referenced in the tweet. Still, the “Caught Up in the Rapture” singer’s supporters rallied to back her. They responded with:

“Lord auntie who I need to pull up on.”

“And that’s the story that will never get told… ‘cause they won’t speak of the gift, but want to make headlines from a made-up grievance, and play victim. If they won’t tell the truth, then watch to see if they deny it.”

“Lord what’s going on now? I hope and pray all is resolved before the Chicago show. I’ll be celebrating my birthday by seeing Anita Baker in Concert for the first time!”

Baker’s efforts to defend herself continued with more tweets.

Another one read, “It was 9:30pm *Contractually?…It was WAAAAY past time for the headlines performer to be on stage/Anita Baker. Support act did not perform I have no contract with support act. Not my call. I did what I was *contracted to do and love as headline performing of my sold out concert.”

In a follow-up tweet, she nicknamed her detractors “Kenny’s Crazies” and described them as bullies relentlessly harassing her. “Kenny’s Crazies are online bullies. @Babyface please call off your fans. I have been only kind and supportive of you as the special guest/support on my tour,” she wrote in a tweet directed at the famed songwriter.

Some took issue with her referring to Babyface as the supporting act. One person wrote, “Anita jailhouse baker pleaseeee. Your ego dims your light & diminishes your message every time. Put some respect on peoples name. That man holds more Grammys than you,” that person wrote before accusing the vocal legend of being a “nasty piece of work.”

Another person taken aback by Babyface’s designation on the tour prompted a response from Baker.

“Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of a co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations and Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth,” she commented.

Babyface is currently a trending topic online after appearing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series. While he has thanked his supporters for making his episode a success, he has yet to further address the drama stirred up on Baker’s tour.