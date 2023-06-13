‘She Fed Into That Mess and Now It’s Messy’!: Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Her Tour After Heckling from His Fanbase Online, Babyface Responds

Anita Baker has completely severed ties with Babyface for her tour amid an ongoing back and forth with “cyberbullies” she believes are disguised as his fans.

For the past week, Baker has responded to critics accusing her of being difficult to tour with and those pointing the finger of blame at her after Babyface’s May 10 performance was scrapped at the last minute. The latter appears to be the catalyst for the fallout between the two legendary vocalists.

The tour drama between Anita Baker and Babyface continues as Baker makes more allegations about the night he was “asked not to perform.” (Photos: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET; @babyface/Instagram)

In a previous tweet, she claimed that Live Nation assumed responsibility for the disastrous show that was plagued by a two-hour delay, a host of technical issues and a shortage of production staff.

The two Grammy-winning artists had been traversing the country together for weeks on the “Anita Baker: The Songstress” tour, which kicked off in Hollywood, Florida, in February. They were scheduled to make a total of 15 stops, with the last show taking place on Dec. 23 in Oakland, California.

But according to the “Same Ole Love” vocalist, she has had enough of the crooner’s supporters and their non-stop heckling. On June 13, Baker informed her fans that she will be solo for the final eight tour stops.

“#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings,” she wrote.

Fans had mixed reactions to Baker’s latest news:

“I really want a cousin, a niece, SOMEONE to take away aunties phone.”

“Whatever Babyface might have done wrong or not, he at least wasn’t being messy on twitter. EVERY musician receives backlash for one thing or another on here but you handled it worse than an 8year old would. And you just went on to give credence to a bad image for yourself…”

“We love Babyface but we came for YOU and will come either way! And I’m coming again before this tour is over.”

“I don’t blame you. If it’s causing stress and taking the joy out of the tour, remove the drama and protect ur peace. Wishing u both well,continued blessings and success. I’ll still be in attendance when u arrive in my city.”

Prior to the announcement, she hit back at accusations that she mistreated the celebrated songwriter as well as DJ D-Nice and Luther Vandross. In one instance, Baker responded:

“Hello demon ‘m right #AnitaBaker here. You Need, Followers, Dont cha… lemne put you, on Blast right Quick. @Nice is My Friend. Luther made me my First Million. And, @Babyface’s Contract was for My Special Guest/ Support Act And, we Treated, him like A King #AskHim.”

For days, she asked the “Whip Appeal” crooner to call off his “boys” as she fired off tweets to bullies. She found support in at least one person who commented, “But once he saw his “fans” attacking Ms. Baker for things out of her control he should have said something, yet he lets them continue to attack her on his posts and he has done nothing.”

Baker responded, “Kenny’s Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour ABXO.”

The 65-year-old entertainer also faced online attacks for referring to Babyface as a supporting act. For that, she also offered an explanation.

“Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth,” she wrote.

When a past legal battle between her and Babyface’s team was dredged up, she swiftly swatted it down by saying that they had made amends and offered up a photograph of a bouquet of roses along with a handwritten note from him.

According to Billboard, the LaFace Records executive’s legal team sued her in 2006 for an alleged breach of contract when she pulled out of two concerts they were expected to co-headline. He claimed he was owed $150,000.

The suit also alleged that he was not paid $100,000 for co-writing work he did on the song “Like You Used to Do,” which is featured on her 2004 album “My Everything.”

“Another, Truth?… My company defended & Prevailed against the lawsuit filed, (Not by Babyface, but by his reps. at the time). Kenny, came to me YEARS ago, in the Spirit of Community & WE put It ALL, behind us. & came Together, in Love, Peace, Music & Community & 4giveness,” read the tweet.

A few spectators of Baker’s ongoing tweeting spree connected the past lawsuit to her unfolding drama. When a 2014 civil case filed against her for $15,000 by an unpaid contractor who worked on her Detroit-area home was dredged up, she again hit back, claiming yet another victory.

“I Fought & WON that Case tOO! 20 YEARS Ago And NOW, i’m More Successful Than EVER it does’nt Diminish @Babyface, Mngr Conracted, as My Special Guest/Support Act, to HELP Expose, him 2 My Arena Size Fan Base… It HELPs Him… Bye, to Kenny’s Creepy Crazies,” she wrote.

Following Baker’s announcement, Babyface reacted to the news by issuing a statement of his own on another platform.

“I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker had decided to remove me from “The Songstress Tour,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media. While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

As stated earlier, Baker is prepared to give refunds to those who no longer wish to attend her tour.

Their back and forth arrives days after Babyface sang several hit songs of his own and ones that he wrote on NPR’s Tiny Desk.